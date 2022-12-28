Apologies as £1.5m cocktail bar vision for Elgin High Street is shelved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Apologies as £1.5m cocktail bar vision for Elgin High Street is shelved

By Sean McAngus
December 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:32 am
Plans to breathe new life into an Elgin town centre building and give youngsters a pathway into hospitality will not happen.

The organisation behind the major plans has apologised after they failed to materialise.

In October 2021, the Unorthodox Project’s founder Jordan MacDonald revealed £1.5m plans to transform the 132 High Street building into a cocktail bar and restaurant.

The organisation wanted to train youngsters and pay them the living wage.

The venue was set to operate as a restaurant and bar throughout the day. It would, meanwhile, be transformed into a nightclub and bar experience on the weekends.

Drawing impression of potential transformation.

News of the plans at the time were warmly welcomed by our readers.

They described it as a “great boost for Elgin nightlife”.

Council bosses have previously warned that “Elgin town centre was dead at five o’clock” and more businesses and accommodation would boost it.

What we revealed at the time as plans were unveiled to the public. Image: Press and Journal

‘Regret’ over plans not coming to life

However, now the ambitious plans have been shelved.

Unorthodox Project founder Jordan MacDonald said he regrets not being able to deliver on his vision in Elgin.

He said: “I share the disappointment with Moray when I say that the organisation has decided to completely withdraw from the region for the time being.

“I must say that this is not a easy decision.

I would like to extend my regret where we have been unable to deliver on our mission.

Jordan MacDonald

“We have built a great a great relationship locally with several organisations and members of the community.

“I bear responsibility for the decisions that were made as the organisation founder.

“I would like to extend my regret where I have been unable to deliver on our mission.”

Why are plans being shelved?

The Unorthodox Project’s original vision was to create a smokehouse and grill on Ward Road in Elgin.

However it was scrapped after residents raised concerns over the venue location.

Then it turned to the premises on the High Street.

High Street venue which was earmarked for ambitious project. Image: Jason Hedges/ DCT Thomson

He explained: “When we first came to Moray, our intention was to design a small smokehouse and grill that we had progressed substantially before sharing plans with the community.

“Although we made attempts to mitigate these concerns, we had made the decision that as an organisation we would take the views of the community into consideration and looked to relocate the venue.”

Unorthodox Project founder Jordan MacDonald is pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He added about the High Street switch: “We looked at a number of spaces that might had been suitable. The most suitable space was London House in Elgin.

“We started to work on plans and we had established that the funding we required was five times as much as previously.

Charitable organisation

“This dictated that we would need a more solid legal structure and this is when we started to look for a board with the intention to form as a charitable organisation.

“When our board came together we reviewed the plans and voted to develop a new step that would allow us to prove that the service had a local need but also support people while doing so.”

Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/ DCT Thomson

However they were “unsuccessful”  in attracting funders with the plans which potential donors deemed to be “no longer for public benefit”.

It is understood that plans were moving towards hospitality training.

He added: “We have withdrawn our operations in Moray for the time being and have dissolved our trading entity and registered company.”

What is next for the Unorthodox Project?

The Unorthodox Project has begun negotiations about potentially taking over a hotel in the greater Inverness area.

Mr MacDonald says he intends to return to Moray.

However, it would likely be in several years once they have “established a new base of operation further afield”.

He added: “I look forward to the day that we do return, and we can deliver on our promises for the region.”

Former Unorthodox Project board members Elaine Sutherland, Stephen Hopes, Peter van Peborgh-Gooch, Crinan Dunbar and Anita Tricker are in the process of setting up an entirely separate and new hospitality training entity. It will be called Moray Up-skill Training Company and they are doing it with a view to obtaining charitable status.

Got a Moray story?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented