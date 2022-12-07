Changes to Moray UK parliament seat boundaries will ‘sever’ Elgin communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Changes to Moray UK parliament seat boundaries will ‘sever’ Elgin communities

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 10:24 am
Proposed changes to the Moray UK parliamentary constituency will sever new communities in Elgin from the rest of the town.

A report on a plan to split the area in two for future Westminster elections will go before councillors this week.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland held a consultation to get rid of the Moray constituency.

It means some communities could merge with Aberdeenshire and others with Highland.

Three Moray Council wards – Keith and Cullen, Buckie and Fochabers Lhanbryde – could become part of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

‘Unbelievably stupid’

While Speyside Glenlivet, Heldon and Laich, Forres and both Elgin wards could form part of Nairn, Strathspey and Moray West.

The report said constituency boundaries proposed to the east of Elgin would “immediately sever” residents in new developments from the rest of the town.

Large house-building projects currently underway in the town will fall into next-door ward Fochabers Lhanbryde.

That will lead to new communities in Elgin ending up in a different parliamentary constituency to their nearest neighbours.

Former Forres councillor George Alexander. Image: DC Thomson

Both Conservative MP for the area Douglas Ross and the SNP’s Richard Lochhead who is MSP have criticised the proposals.

Also, Moray Council unanimously objected to the idea of carving up the constituency last year, when the plan was to split the area in three.

At the time then councillor for Forres George Alexander called the move “unbelievably stupid”.

The boundary commission has been tasked with reviewing UK parliamentary constituencies.

Part of that is reducing the number of Scottish seats from 59 to 57.

Changes will sever Elgin communities

The main focus of the review is to equalise the number of voters in each seat.

With the exception of protected island constituencies, the others are expected to have between 69,724 and 77,062 voters.

However, the newly proposed Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat has an electorate of 69,802, only 78 more than the lowest end of the scale.

The number in Nairn Strathspey and Moray West just fits in with the upper limit by 148 voters. It has an electorate of 76,914.

Moray has an electorate of 71,537.

Moray Council has previously objected to getting rid of the Moray UK parliament constituency.

In her report, elections officer Alison Davidson said: “The design of the revised proposed UK parliamentary constituencies is beyond any historical constituency boundaries previously recognised.

“The splitting of the council area into two new constituencies and their
resulting design does appear not to meet with many of the policy principles.”

Although the boundary commission’s consultation closed on Monday, the council has asked for an extension to allow members to debate proposals.

Their response will be submitted on Friday at the latest.

The boundary commission’s report will go to the speaker of the UK parliament by July 1, 2023.

