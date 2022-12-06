Man, 21, charged after police search Fochabers home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 21-year-old man has been charged after police searched a home in Fochabers.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence on Spey Avenue in the Moray village on both Saturday and Sunday.

Officers have now confirmed one person has been charged following the Fochabers search.

The nature of the operation has not been confirmed, but police say there was no risk to local residents.

A spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a search of a property at Spey Avenue in Fochabers.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“The search was as a result of an ongoing investigation and there was no risk to the wider community.”