Operating theatres at Dr Gray’s to reopen – four months after ‘significant’ flooding

Final preparations are being made to get two operating theatres in Elgin hit by flooding reopened.

A dislodged drainage pipe at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin caused “significant” flooding in four operating theatres in August.

Remedial works were carried out to fix the areas affected by water damage, and theatres one and four were quickly reopened.

Extensive work has been now carried out in operating theatres two and three to ensure air and water samples from the theatres met the high standards required for all clinical areas.

A comprehensive programme of sampling and addressing other estate and environmental issues in the other two theatres have progressed.

Following the work, teams are now preparing to reopen the theatres and schedule surgeries once more.

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager of Dr Gray’s, said a “huge amount of work” went into reopening the operating theatres and has thanked staff for their dedication.

He said: “This is the news our excellent teams have been waiting for and I’m sure everyone is really pleased we can now plan for the theatres to be operational once again.

“Colleagues who lead infection control and prevention work have done a huge amount of work alongside our estates staff and the wider team to clean the ventilation systems at the hospital as well as a range of other important measures.

“Thank you to everyone for your commitment and dedication.”