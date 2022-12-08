Brown bin charges reduced – but Moray Council still needs to find £27 million in budget cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Brown bin charges reduced – but Moray Council still needs to find £27 million in budget cuts

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 7:19 am
Moray Council is cutting the cost of its brown bin permit from £40 to £36. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council is cutting the cost of its brown bin permit from £40 to £36. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors have voted to reduce the cost of disposing of garden rubbish in their brown bin to £36 a year.

But the local authority still has to find £26.9 million in savings over the next two years to balance the books.

The figure has jumped from £20.9 million in September.

An increase in the cost of gas and electricity is one of the reasons for the sharp rise in the budget gap.

In a report before members at a meeting this week, officers recommended an increase in the permit from £40 to £44.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson had the casting vote in cutting the brown bin permit from £40 to £36. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers gleaned enough support to reduce the cost to £36.

It did need the casting vote of chairwoman and Conservative council leader Kathleen Robertson to secure the cut.

SNP member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter initially proposed an increase of 5% raising the permit to £42.

But that was shelved. A suggestion to freeze the cost at £40 by Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt was also withdrawn.

Brown bin permit cost cut

A proposal to defer the decision by Mr Leadbitter secured the same amount of votes as the cut put forward by Mr Divers with 13 each.

The £36 permit was passed by Ms Robertson’s casting vote.

Deputy chief executive for economy, environment and finance Rhona Gunn warned members of the growing budget gap, up from £20.9 million in September to £26.9 million.

And head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting it was not a statutory requirement for the council to collect garden waste.

She said: “This is a discretionary service.

Budget gap grows to £26.9m

“There are a significant amount of other councils that do not collect green waste.”

The council’s gas and electricity costs are expected to rise by £1.5 million in 2023-24 and a further £900,000 in the following financial year.

Mr Leadbitter found it “concerning” that members of the Conservative administration voted for the brown bin permit cut.

He said: “What is the vision for the budget in February?”

Council gas and electric bill hike

While admitting there had been delays at the beginning of the current council term, Ms Robertson said work on the budget was ongoing.

She added: “This is a difficult decision.

“Taking into account the cost of living, I vote for the motion.”

An increase to £44 would have resulted in a budget saving of £97,460.

Food waste can be deposited free of charge in the council’s brown bin.

But if householders want to use it for garden waste they need to have a permit or the bin will not be emptied.

