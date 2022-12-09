Concern after Moray police and fire services meeting scrapped due to ‘insufficient business’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns have been raised over the cancellation of Moray Council police and fire services committee last month.

The meeting was due to be held on November 17 in the local authority’s headquarters.

But it was scrapped because “there was insufficient business for the agenda” according to a council spokesperson.

The committee usually receives updates from the two emergency services – but Police Scotland had nothing to bring to the meeting.

Committee chairman Peter Bloomfield is expected to discuss the matter with new north-east divisional commander Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie in January.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers wanted to bring up the threat to the police 101 non-emergency number at the committee but was told it was called off.

Instead, his motion on the possible closure of the service went on to a packed agenda for full council.

Mr Divers apologised for bringing the issue to Wednesday’s meeting but felt he had no choice.

Speaking afterwards he said: “I find it odd and concerning that the last police and fire committee was called off.

Extremely worried

“I was told there was no business but the committee gets regular updates on crime figures and fire statistics.

“Moray’s not a hive of criminal activity, but it’s not a crime-free area.

“And I wanted to bring up the threat to the 101 service but was told the meeting was cancelled.

“That meant I had to take it to full council that already had over 20 substantial items for consideration, and ran for almost seven hours.

“We’re often told (council) officers are under pressure but cancelling a committee when there was clearly business to discuss adds to that pressure.”

Mr Bloomfield has written to the divisional commander expressing his concerns.

He said: “I find it absolutely incredible that the police had no input whatsoever for that meeting.

“We had input to put to them. I’m very, very disappointed.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

At Wednesday’s meeting members unanimously agreed a letter be sent to Martyn Evans, chairman of the Scottish Police Authority.

Disappointing

One will also go to Minister for Community Safety Elena Whitham calling for the service to be saved.

Mr Divers told members the threat would be another blow to policing in the area, following station closures and a reduction in hours at others.

He said: “I’m extremely worried about the impact these proposed cuts will have on an area like Moray.

“Closing the 101 number sends a dangerous signal that the police are not interested in anything that isn’t an emergency.”

Pressure on the 999 service

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt backed the move.

He said: “We police in this country by consent. Part of that is the police service being seen by the public and being accessible by the public.

“Two withdraw or to threaten to withdraw the 101 service would be a detrimental effect.

“And it could put great pressure on the 999 service, as that would be the only other way to physically contact the police.”

The move comes after Deputy Chief Officer David Page told the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee budget could see the 101 service close.