Glamping pods rejected, changes to B listed former distillery manager’s house withdrawn and Elgin dance studio

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Our final one before Christmas.

Go and grab a cuppa before reading about approved plans to repair the Mercat Cross and install new electric charging points in Forres town centre.

An office in the Elgin Business Centre could be transformed into a dance studio.

Meanwhile, glamping pods proposed at Lynn of Shenval Cottage and Bothy have been rejected by planning chiefs.

But first, we look at withdrawn plans to made changes to former manager’s house at Coleburn Distillery near Elgin.

More details on each of these applications are below.

WITHDRAWN: Distillery near Elgin plans to extend house

Plans to extend the Manager’s House at Coleburn Distillery near Elgin to form a ground floor lounge and a separate dining room have been withdrawn.

At first floor level, Dale and Mark Winchester had wanted to form a family room with a balcony to enjoy views to the east.

The brothers who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin, also wanted to relocate their external shed and garage which has fallen into disrepair.

This was meant to provide room for the extension.

It would provide room for the extension.

Archaeologist appeal for further info

Last month, council’s archaeologist Claire Herbert said “further information” was required to assess the application for impact on the historic environment.

She sought a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures.

She added that all photograph should be in colour, clear, in focus and bright enough to see the specific details.

Ms Herbert wants the survey to be accompanied by an annotated plan illustrating the

photo positions.

Meanwhile, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) says the removal of the proposed balcony in the design and use of different material (other than cooper) for the eaves gallery would protect the appearance and character of the B-listed building.

A letter to the council states: “Planning authorities are expected to treat our comments as a material consideration.

“Our view is that the proposals do not raise historic environment issues of national significance and therefore we do not object.

“However, our decision not to object should not be taken as our support for the proposals.”

Despite plans being withdrawn, they could yet be brought back when more information is provided to officials.

SUBMITTED: From offices to a dance studio

Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoe Hershaw wants to turn an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio.

The change of use is proposed at unit 9 at the building on Maisondieu Road.

Hometown return during lockdown

The professional dancer was given the opportunity to take over the dance school at the Moray Sports Centre during lockdown.

She had returned to her hometown after studying a three year Diploma at Urdang Academy in London.

Earlier this year, she took over the dance school in her own name and attracts more than 160 children every week between the ages of three and 18 years.

Meanwhile seniors attend all available classes.

Expansion plans

Now she wants to find her own facilities to expand her classes.

She explained: “I have signed a licence agreement with the owners of Elgin Business Centre and hope to start classes their after the Easter holidays in April

2023.

“However if I am unsuccessful they have promised to return my deposit to me and hopefully Moray Sports Centre will let me continue to hire the studio there.

“I am very restricted at the Moray Sports Centre with getting studio time to hire, as they use the studio for their own use as well.

“It is not exclusive to me and that is what I would like to have with my own property.”

The school’s ethos promotes inclusive regardless of ability.

Meanwhile youngsters have performed at events such as the Elgin Christmas Lights switch on, St Giles Theatre group shows and others.

Miss Hershaw believes the unit is perfect for her studio.

Rejected: Glamping pods

Planning chiefs have rejected plans to build two glamping pods at Lynn of Shenval Cottage and Bothy near Glenlivet.

Glampitect represented Donna Holman in the planning application.

Owners had hoped the move would provide accommodation for visitors and a boost for the Moray tourism economy.

In a planning statement, bosses said that they were going to create one full-time job and increase footfall for local businesses.

Why have plans been thrown out?

Officials cites the proposed site being in the Ben Rinnes Special Landscape Area which is restricted to tourism accommodation directly associated with distilling, farming, forestry or fishing.

They believe the handmade timber glamping pods wouldn’t have any links to these industries.

Meanwhile the proposals included the removal of healthy trees.

They also failed to show that the plans would be served by a safe access and adequate drainage infrastructure.

APPROVED: Repairs go ahead at Mercat Cross

The Mercat Cross in Forres will be repaired.

The landmark was built in 1844, and modelled on the Scott Memorial in Edinburgh.

Moray Council will use money from the Scottish Government Town Centre Regeneration fund to return the cross to its former glory.

APPROVED: Electric vehicle charging points

At a Forres car park, 8 electric vehicle charging points and a control barrier will be installed.

It will take place at the car park associated with 1-8 Varis Wynd.

IH Designs represented Miele Properties in the application.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk