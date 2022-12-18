Glamping pods rejected, changes to B listed former distillery manager’s house withdrawn and Elgin dance studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Glamping pods rejected, changes to B listed former distillery manager’s house withdrawn and Elgin dance studio

By Sean McAngus
December 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:46 am
One of the units in Elgin Business Centre could be transform into a dance and performing arts teaching studio. Image: Design/Google Maps
One of the units in Elgin Business Centre could be transform into a dance and performing arts teaching studio. Image: Design/Google Maps

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Our final one before Christmas.

Go and grab a cuppa before reading about approved plans to repair the Mercat Cross and install new electric charging points in Forres town centre.

An office in the Elgin Business Centre could be transformed into a dance studio.

Meanwhile, glamping pods proposed at Lynn of Shenval Cottage and Bothy have been rejected by planning chiefs.

But first, we look at withdrawn plans to made changes to former manager’s house at Coleburn Distillery near Elgin.

More details on each of these applications are below.

WITHDRAWN: Distillery near Elgin plans to extend house

Managers house at the Coleburn Distillery.

Plans to extend the Manager’s House at Coleburn Distillery near Elgin to form a ground floor lounge and a separate dining room have been withdrawn.

At first floor level, Dale and Mark Winchester had wanted to form a family room with a balcony to enjoy views to the east.

The brothers who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin, also wanted to relocate their external shed and garage which has fallen into disrepair.

This was meant to provide room for the extension.

It would provide room for the extension.

Drawing impression of extension to Managers House at the Coleburn Distillery.

Archaeologist appeal for further info

Last month, council’s archaeologist Claire Herbert said “further information” was required to assess the application for impact on the historic environment.

She sought a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures.

She added that all photograph should be in colour, clear, in focus and bright enough to see the specific details.

Ms Herbert wants the survey to be accompanied by an annotated plan illustrating the
photo positions.

Coleburn Distillery

Meanwhile, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) says the removal of the proposed balcony in the design and use of different material (other than cooper) for the eaves gallery would protect the appearance and character of the B-listed building.

A letter to the council states: “Planning authorities are expected to treat our comments as a material consideration.

“Our view is that the proposals do not raise historic environment issues of national significance and therefore we do not object.

“However, our decision not to object should not be taken as our support for the proposals.”

Despite plans being withdrawn, they could yet be brought back when more information is provided to officials.

SUBMITTED: From offices to a dance studio

Elgin Business Centre. Image: Google Maps

Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoe Hershaw wants to turn an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio.

The change of use is proposed at unit 9 at the building on Maisondieu Road.

Hometown return during lockdown

The professional dancer was given the opportunity to take over the dance school at the Moray Sports Centre during lockdown.

She had returned to her hometown after studying a three year Diploma at Urdang Academy in London.

Moray Sports Centre

Earlier this year, she took over the dance school in her own name and attracts more than 160 children every week between the ages of three and 18 years.

Meanwhile seniors attend all available classes.

Expansion plans

Now she wants to find her own facilities to expand her classes.

She explained: “I have signed a licence agreement with the owners of Elgin Business Centre and hope to start classes their after the Easter holidays in April
2023.

“However if I am unsuccessful they have promised to return my deposit to me and hopefully Moray Sports Centre will let me continue to hire the studio there.

“I am very restricted at the Moray Sports Centre with getting studio time to hire, as they use the studio for their own use as well.

“It is not exclusive to me and that is what I would like to have with my own property.”

Elgin Christmas lights switched on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The school’s ethos promotes inclusive regardless of ability.

Meanwhile youngsters have performed at events such as the Elgin Christmas Lights switch on, St Giles Theatre group shows and others.

Miss Hershaw believes the unit is perfect for her studio.

Rejected: Glamping pods

Glamping pods proposed at Lynn Of Shenval And Bothy Glenlivet, Ballindalloch

Planning chiefs have rejected plans to build two glamping pods at Lynn of Shenval Cottage and Bothy near Glenlivet.

Glampitect represented Donna Holman in the planning application.

Owners had hoped the move would provide accommodation for visitors and a boost for the Moray tourism economy.

In a planning statement, bosses said that they were going to create one full-time job and increase footfall for local businesses.

Why have plans been thrown out?

Officials cites the proposed site being in the Ben Rinnes Special Landscape Area which is restricted to tourism accommodation directly associated with distilling, farming, forestry or fishing.

They believe the handmade timber glamping pods wouldn’t have any links to these industries.

Meanwhile the proposals included the removal of healthy trees.

They also failed to show that the plans would be served by a safe access and adequate drainage infrastructure.

APPROVED: Repairs go ahead at Mercat Cross

The Mercat Cross in Forres town centre.

The Mercat Cross in Forres will be repaired.

The landmark was built in 1844, and modelled on the Scott Memorial in Edinburgh.

Moray Council will use money from the Scottish Government Town Centre Regeneration fund to return the cross to its former glory.

APPROVED: Electric vehicle charging points

At a Forres car park, 8 electric vehicle charging points and a control barrier will be installed.

It will take place at the car park associated with 1-8 Varis Wynd.

IH Designs represented Miele Properties in the application.

Electric charging point.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
19-month-old Isabella with her parents Richard Winfield and Margaret Paluszynka, at a Travelodge Hotel in Glasgow. Image: The Sunday Post.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Shutterstock.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
Parts of Aberdeenshire are expected to see more wintry conditions this evening and tomorrow as fresh weather warnings for snow and ice are issued. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomso.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
Tossing the caber at Aberlour highland games, sent by reader Sandy Stott from Culter, thanks.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented