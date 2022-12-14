‘I am me’: Moray musicians release song to start The Conversation about men’s mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray businessman and his musician friends have released a song to highlight men’s mental health.

Alan Jamieson with solo artists and members of local bands The Fragz, Into The Pines, Danny Mortimer and MacTa have released the song The Conversation: I Am Me.

The music video has already attracted more than 1,000 views.

He said it is important to “normalise” men chatting about their real feelings.

Mr Jamieson added: “I wrote a song. I write a lot of songs. Months later when listening back my own lyrics really hit home to me.

” I had been in a much darker place than I’d realised.

“Mental health issues have played a large part in my life from my early teens and still do to this day.

“I’m always the one happier to be there for others than to look out for myself, I’m sure many are the exact same.”

‘A hard conversation is far easier than a funeral’

He added: “We’ve started The Conversation in the hope it encourages others to do just that.

“Let’s normalise the fact that as men we can be upset without being seen as soft, struggle without being weak and that we need to talk before it’s too late.

“A hard conversation is far easier than a funeral.

“I have so much respect and admiration for the guys who have really got behind this project and made it a reality.”

Alan Jamieson played bass, ukulele and lead vocals in the song.

Meanwhile, the mixing engineer was Phil Wiles and recording engineer was Blaire McKenzie.

There will also be a gig at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday January 21 featuring all the musicians.

All proceeds from the song and gig will be given to men’s mental health charities.

Click here to check out their song which is now available on all the major music streaming platforms including iTunes and Spotify.