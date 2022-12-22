Cullen teenager follows brother’s footsteps and becomes UK’s youngest dump truck driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Cullen teenager follows brother’s footsteps and becomes UK’s youngest dump truck driver

By Lauren Robertson
December 22, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 12:34 pm
Jay Currie is the UK's youngest dump truck driver. Image: SPOA
Jay Currie is the UK's youngest dump truck driver. Image: SPOA

Jay Currie has become the UK’s youngest dump truck driver at only 13 – following in his brother’s and dad’s footsteps.

The teenager snatched the record from his older brother, Jamie, who also gained his own red card qualification after he turned 13 in 2020.

Both brothers take after their dad, James, who is director of Currie Contractors Cullen Ltd.

Jay didn’t wait around to start making his way towards the qualification, so he started making arrangements early.

“I couldn’t book my first test until I was 12, so we booked it on my 12th birthday, and I passed 10 days later with 49/50 marks,” he said.

Jay with dad James Currie. Image: SPOA

‘I found it quite easy’

These high marks continued when Jay attended a three-day course followed by a test at GoldCast Academy in Lanark to keep building up experience.

He said: “During the course, I had to drive the dump truck around a stockpile into position for loading, then do the same in reverse.

“I found it quite easy, and it also helped that the Bell B20 dump truck was easy to use. I revised the theory questions and what they meant too, so I passed with flying colours  with 151/151 marks and I then passed the practical test too.

“In the test, we were loaded by a digger and reversed to the stop block and tipped the load. I completed around 10 loads.”

Jay hopes to encourage other young people to get a head start in their careers. Image: SPOA

Keeping it in the family

Jay always wanted to get his dump truck qualifications so he could help his brother and dad.

“I have always been fascinated with big dump trucks since a young age,” he said.

My brother did his digger ticket so I thought I should try to get a dumper ticket so we can get some earthmoving done. I wanted to do it at an early age too so that I could have more experience on the machine.”

Jay with big brother Jamie Currie. Image: SPOA

Moving forward, Jay hopes to pass his NVQ at 16 and encourage other young people to get an early head start in whatever career they hope to pursue.

For now though, brother Jamie is excited to have him on hand at work: “It’s really good that Jay has his dump truck qualification now. It means we can practice together and do jobs around the house.

“When we’re old enough to work on commercial sites, I hope we can do that together and build our own plant business one day.”

The Moray siblings have been supported through their first steps in the industry by president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA), Callum Mackintosh.

Mr Mackintosh said: “Laying the foundations for a career in plant at 13 is admirable. The focus, hard work and determination shown here will carry Jay a long way in life.

“Jay and his older brother are an inspiration for other young people, particularly those whose family business is in the plant industry and can replicate their achievements.”

Tags

Conversation

