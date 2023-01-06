‘Many will be concerned’: Burghead post office set to close until another retailer is willing to take over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Many will be concerned’: Burghead post office set to close until another retailer is willing to take over

By Chloe Irvine
January 6, 2023, 1:40 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 5:41 pm
Burghead Post Office
Burghead Post Office is set to close at the end of the month and won't reopen unless another retailer steps in. Image supplied by Google Maps

Burghead Post Office will close at the end of the month and won’t reopen unless another retailer steps in.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead confirmed the news and expressed his concerns for the Burghead community.

He said: “I know that many in the Burghead community will be concerned by the temporary closure of the local post office, and as is always the case there will be a fear that the service may not reopen again.”

Mr Lochhead is now asking the Post Office if they will consider running a mobile service in Burghead and says reassurances have been made from the branch.

Richard Lochhead standing up speaking in the Scottish parliament building (Holyrood)
Richard Lochhead MSP. Picture by Fraser Bremner

He added: “The Post Office has offered assurances that it is committed to providing a service in Burghead and is actively looking for a new postmaster to run the service.

“I’m aware that in some other Moray communities, the Post Office has managed to secure a mobile service once a week.

“I’ve asked whether this could be looked at for Burghead as a temporary solution, until such times as a permanent service reopens.”

‘We apologise for the inconvenience’

The Post Office has issued a letter to their Burghead customers on their website, written by network provision lead David Duff.

He said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch will be closing on January 30 at 17.00.

“We will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.

“We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf.

“I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“It is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office limited.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”

The news of the closure comes less than two months after police investigated a theft from Burghead store and post office.

The robbery took place just before 2am. Photos  from the scene showed glass doors at the entrance of the store were smashed during the incident.

2

