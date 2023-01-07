Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by ‘wilful’ fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by ‘wilful’ fire

By Lottie Hood
January 7, 2023, 4:28 pm
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.

Residents in Lossiemouth were woken from their beds after several cars were destroyed by a “wilful” fire.

Police received reports of a car fire on Fairisle Place on Friday, January 6, at around 1am.

Three appliances from Elgin and Lossiemouth attended the incident just after 1am and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

However, the fire spread quickly to five vehicles and three were completely destroyed.

Lorraine Robertson’s Vauxhall Astra Estate was one of the vehicles destroyed by the fire. Image: JasperImage.

Lorraine Robertson is one of the resident’s whose car is now unusable.

Unlike most residents on her street, Mrs Robertson and her husband, Murray, slept through the incident and only discovered the damage when her husband got up to walk the dog before work.

“He always goes round by the car to check for no flat tyres, the usual stuff and it was all taped off,” she said.

“The police were all sitting there and I had to go out and give them a statement.

“It was more an hour later when it hit and the tears started yesterday and I don’t think they stopped all day.”

Neighbours thought ‘there were guns going off’

Mrs Robertson said a couple of neighbours who were awake when the fire was ongoing, had managed to drive their slightly damaged cars away.

“They said it was horrific,” the 55-year-old said.

“People further down the street, they were out because they thought there were guns going off. Someone else said they thought a plane had crashed.

“Everybody’s still a bit in shock. I opened the curtains this morning, saw my car sitting in the carpark and burst into tears.”

Lorraine Robertson has been struggling to hire a car through the insurance company since the incident. Image: JasperImage.

The couple are now struggling to get a hire car through the insurance company which she needs to help get her husband to work in Elgin for 6am on Monday.

She has already had to cancel dropping off the usual fortnightly shopping for her 83-year-old mum in Aberdeen today.

Mrs Robertson said herself and several neighbours believe one of the cars was targeted due to drug related issues.

A resident in the area for 12 years, she said she thought it was a “respectable neighbourhood”.

She added: “The worst we’ve ever seen is somebody has let down one of our tyres and that’s the worst I’ve ever seen and I’ve been living here for 12 years.”

Police appealing for information and CCTV footage

Officers have said the fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are still ongoing.

They are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage from the area or information on the incident to contact police.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1am on Friday, January 6, police were called to the Fairisle Place area of Lossiemouth, following a report of a car fire, which caused damage to five vehicles in total.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or potential CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0103 of January 6.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

