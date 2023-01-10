Former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station goes from two wings to four wheels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged to breathe new life into the former home of a jet on display in Elgin.

From the 1990s until 2021, the fighter jet at the station on the Lossiemouth road was a landmark for Moray drivers.

It has been photographed by countless visitors.

Back in September 2021, the jet was sold for £28,000 to businessman David Hamilton. He has put it on display at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar, Fife.

Original owner, Iain Aitkenhead, had listed the unique item on Gumtree, after selling off the land the jet was parked on.

The plot has been empty since the aircraft left to make the 140-mile journey to its new home.

Now Bishopmill Motors’ James Aitkenhead wants to use the site for his car sales business.

Papers have been submitted to Moray Council planning chiefs seeking approval for the change of use application.

History of aircraft

Buccaneer jets were once commonplace in the sky over Elgin while flying from nearby Lossiemouth.

The aircraft flew from the north-east base when it was run by the Navy in the 1960s and 70s before returning under the command of the air force in the 1980s.

All three of the squadrons were dispatched to the Middle East in 1991 to serve in the Gulf War. This aircraft was part of the action.

It was towed the four miles to the petrol station from RAF Lossiemouth in 1996 after the Buccaneers were replaced by Tornados.

Now it is in Fife.

David Hamilton bought the aircraft with his business partner Gavin Findlay.

He said at the time: “I’m happy I managed to convince Gavin to help pay for the jet and come along with my craziness.”