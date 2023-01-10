Former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station goes from two wings to four wheels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station goes from two wings to four wheels

By Sean McAngus
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson

Plans have been lodged to breathe new life into the former home of a jet on display in Elgin.

From the 1990s until 2021, the fighter jet at the station on the Lossiemouth road was a landmark for Moray drivers.

It has been photographed by countless visitors.

Back in September 2021, the jet was sold for £28,000 to businessman David Hamilton. He has put it on display at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar, Fife.

Original owner, Iain Aitkenhead, had listed the unique item on Gumtree, after selling off the land the jet was parked on.

The Buccaneer fighter jet that has stood at the Elgin petrol station with the same name. Image: Jason Hedges/ DCT Media

The plot has been empty since the aircraft left to make the 140-mile journey to its new home.

Now Bishopmill Motors’ James Aitkenhead wants to use the site for his car sales business.

Papers have been submitted to Moray Council planning chiefs seeking approval for the change of use application.

The Buccaneer jet at its previous home in Elgin. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

History of aircraft

Buccaneer jets were once commonplace in the sky over Elgin while flying from nearby Lossiemouth.

The aircraft flew from the north-east base when it was run by the Navy in the 1960s and 70s before returning under the command of the air force in the 1980s.

RAF Lossiemouth base. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

All three of the squadrons were dispatched to the Middle East in 1991 to serve in the Gulf War. This aircraft was part of the action.

It was towed the four miles to the petrol station from RAF Lossiemouth in 1996 after the Buccaneers were replaced by Tornados.

Now it is in Fife.

David Hamilton bought the aircraft with his business partner Gavin Findlay.

He said at the time: “I’m happy I managed to convince Gavin to help pay for the jet and come along with my craziness.”

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

