PureGym confirms plans to open new branch in Elgin

PureGym has revealed plans to open a new branch in Elgin, giving fitness geeks an opportunity to exercise and stay on top of their physical health any time, any day.

The health company, which runs more than 330 facilities across the UK, has confirmed its ambitions to expand its reach in the north-east.

The PureGym branch is the first to open in Moray.

Its opening in the Moray town comes after the firm posted a job application for hiring an Elgin-based gym manager.

While PureGym said they are committed to the new branch, they said they have not yet secured a confirmed location for the gym.

However, it is believed they may have already investigated the possibility of moving into a unit at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road, which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

Bringing ‘high-quality and affordable’ fitness to Elgin

The announcement may help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town after the Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin closed in 2021.

The company announced the premises would not reopen after the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “We can confirm our plans to bring high-quality, affordable and flexible fitness to Elgin, with the opening of a brand new PureGym club in 2023.

“We’re in the process of securing a suitable location for the gym and will be in a position to share more information soon.”