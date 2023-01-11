‘Nee naw, nee naw’: Prisoner’s text to ex as her new man’s car burned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Nee naw, nee naw’: Prisoner’s text to ex as her new man’s car burned

By Jenni Gee
January 11, 2023, 11:45 am
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire

A prisoner who arranged for his ex’s new partner’s car to be set on fire text her “nee naw, nee naw” as it burned.

William Christie was on remand in HMP Barlinnie when he fell out with the woman over family arrangements.

He then made threats against her and her partner, including that he would arrange to have the man shot and burn his car.

Weeks later two unidentified people walked up to the man’s Mercedes and set it alight.

The flames were visible from the woman’s home and as it burned she received a sinister message from Christie.

Christie, 36, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex-partner by persistently contacting her, uttering threats of violence, making threats to kill and instructing people to set fire to the car.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said Christie and his ex had argued over family arrangements in January 2021, two months before the fire.

She said: “He sent persistent text and voice messages to her leaving a number of voicemails and numerous text messages

‘Explicit threats of violence’

“Two of the voicemails and four of the text messages contained explicit threats of extreme violence and death towards her and her new partner,  including the threat to arrange to have him shot.

“It also included a threat to set fire to her new partner’s vehicle.”

The court heard that on March 30 2021 the man parked his 66-plate Mercedes C220 at Templand Road in Lhanbryde.

“At 9.33pm  CCTV evidence captured two unidentified persons approach the car and the car is seen to burst into flames,” Ms Eastwood said.

‘He very much now regrets what he did’

She said that the couple could see the fire from their home and added: “At the same time William Christie sent a text that said: ‘Nee naw, nee naw’ indicating that he was responsible for the fire.”

Solicitor Scott McQuire, for Christie, said that his client had been hurt deeply by the familial issues that had arisen following the breakdown of his 10-year relationship with the mother of his child.

He said: “He reacted by leaving a number of text and voicemail messages and ultimately arranging for the car to be set on fire.

“He very much now regrets what he did and he very much regrets the effects that this conduct must have had.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson sentenced Christie to 27 months imprisonment backdated to May 11 of last year.

She also granted a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting the man who owned the car for five years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
William Christie was in HMP Barlinnie when he arranged the fire
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks