Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens

Police are hunting for the vandals who have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to eight cars in Elgin.

Beleaguered car owners are now offering a reward to find the culprit or culprits who smashed the windows of the vehicles in New Elgin across six days between January 3 and 8.

The cars around the area of Anderson Drive, Glenlossie Drive and Meadow Crescent of the Moray town have had windows smashed, mirrors broken off, doors scratched and handles pulled off.

Residents say the cars have also been kicked in, with footprints – believed to be from a Air-1 type trainer – left imprinted on the side.

‘We will be out of pocket’

On Saturday, on Facebook, one victim showed the damage to his car.

Under the name of Dyno Stuart, they wrote: “This has happened in Anderson Drive in last couple of hours”.

Another social media user, using the name Yas Wreg, said: “Just a little heads up for those in the New Elgin – out the back of Glenlossie Drive area there are youths vandalising cars – unfortunately this is our car and we will now be out of pocket due to this, not to mention the inconvenience and distress of it all.

“If your young boy was out tonight wearing a red hoodie you might want to question his whereabouts. Absolutely gutting at this time of year especially Bad crack you cant park your car at your home and trust it will be safe.

“If anyone has any information about this I would appreciate a PM and feel free to share.”

Another victim, Michelle Campbell, wrote on social media about two cars damaged in Meadow Crescent: “Reward going!

“Anyone know who’s jumped on and smashed the MR2? Let me know

“Also MX5 has had wing mirrors ripped off around the corner too.”

Police have confirmed they have launched an investigation following the vandalism.

A spokesman said: “Between Tuesday January 3, and Sunday January 8, we were called to reports of vandalisms to eight vehicles in New Elgin.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”

