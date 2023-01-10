Charity’s vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vet bills for a poorly rescue dog are mounting – after emergency surgery discovered another health issue.

Banff and Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Kennels (Barrk) took in three-year-old French bulldog Meeko last month.

He suffers from skin problems, a chronic ear complaint and BOAS (brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome) and the charity was already facing a £4,000 vet bill.

But during his emergency surgery last week to remove some of the extensive scarring to his larynx, vets uncovered a further problem which will require further treatment.

Barrk has now renewed its appeal for support through a GoFundMe page called Give Meeko a chance to live a long and happy life.

Elizabeth Mackenzie, secretary of Baark, said: “He can’t hold food down and it was only when he got the operation for the BOAS they said ‘his stomach is getting sucked into his esophagus when he’s eating.’

“He’s not getting to ingest the food properly, he’s constantly being sick and he’s on medication for that, but that’s just not helping.

“The surgery for the BOAS was amazing, it’s unbelievable how he can breathe now, but he has this other problem now we need to get him over.”

‘Constantly vomiting and losing weight’

Meeko’s health conditions mean he will never be put up for adoption, but he has been fostered by Elgin woman Katie Holmes.

She is becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being as he is unable to keep his medication down.

She said: “The vet said because it’s gone on for so long in having to breathe from the bottom of his stomach, apparently his stomach’s going up his esophagus.

“He’s constantly vomiting and losing weight, he loves bananas and I give him a little bit with his medication, but it’s coming back up before its even dissolved.

“He isn’t drinking water very much at the moment either. On Sunday I was getting quite anxious with the amount of times he’s being sick.”

Meeko will now require an operation costing £3,500.

Despite his struggles Ms Mackenzie described Meeko as “a wee trooper” and praised Ms Holmes for doing “a great job looking after him.”