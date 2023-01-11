Moray cost-of-living working group gave focus – but should it be disbanding now?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group aiming to help people in Moray get through the cost-of-living crisis has been widely praised ahead of its final meeting.

Moray Council set up its cost-of-living working group in autumn last year to look at ways to ease pressure on people.

A fund to assist community groups running warm spaces pay their heating costs has been introduced in addition to encouraging the uptake of free school meals, grants and benefits.

Moray Food Plus also received £20,000 from the council to help people struggling to feed themselves and their family.

The group will meet for the last time later this month.

But with no end to the crisis in sight there is a call for it to continue.

The aim of the working group is to deal with issues quickly, rather than going through the lengthy committee process.

The group was set up because of the large number of motions raised by councillors relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

There are five elected members on the group – two Conservative, two SNP, one Labour and one Green – along with officers.

Conservative councillor and working group chairwoman Bridget Mustard said: “The format really focused people.

“Everyone was really passionate and came at it from a different angle.

“I think it worked really well and I would recommend that way of working going forward.”

Working group member and SNP councillor Sonya Warren felt there was scope for the group to continue.

She said: “It’s been a good way of focusing on the jobs that needs done rather than going through the committee process.

“But I’m not convinced we’ve seen the worst of the cost-of-living crisis yet.

“So there could be a case for the working group to continue.”

Labour councillor and group member Sandy Keith felt it was important people took up their entitlement to benefits.

He said: “This has been a really focused group, concentrating on the things we thought would make a difference.

“We wanted to increase the uptake of free school meals, school clothing grants, the educational maintenance allowance and the free bus pass for under 22s.

“It’s focusing on putting food in stomachs, money in pockets and coats on backs.”

A report on the the group’s work will go to committee later in the year.