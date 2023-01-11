St John Scotland to launch transport service to help dialysis patients in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

St John Scotland to launch transport service to help dialysis patients in Moray

By Chris Cromar
January 11, 2023, 2:15 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 5:01 pm
A charity has revealed plans to launch a transport service to help dialysis patients across Moray.

St John Scotland’s will help more people living with chronic kidney disease get free transport to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for dialysis.

The service will run six days a week.

It is being run in collaboration with NHS Grampian and is expected to begin in the coming months.

Linda Willows, senior charge nurse for the dialysis unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming the St John Scotland team to Moray to support the transport service for renal dialysis patients.

“We have a great team at the hospital and volunteers play an important part in that. We would absolutely encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer driver to get in touch with St John Scotland.”

About 18 St John Scotland volunteers will use their own cars to provide door-to-door transport between a patient’s home and the hospital.

Volunteers will be provided with mileage and, where necessary, a meals allowance.

Clifford Eastmond.  Image: St John Scotland.

‘We’re really pleased to be able to start this service in Moray for local patients’

Clifford Eastmond, St John Scotland’s local lead volunteer for public access defibrillators and patient transport, said he is pleased to see their transport service expanding across the north-east.

“We’re really pleased to be able to start this service in Moray for local patients,” he said. “We want to thank those volunteers who we hope will offer to join us as volunteer drivers and co-ordinators of this service by offering their time to make this a success.

“As a charity, we’re committed to helping people in our local area, and we hope this new service, alongside our work with communities to provide CPR training and public access defibrillators, will help Aberdeen and the north-east be a healthier place to live.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead welcomed the news, and said the free transport will make a “big difference” to those living with chronic kidney disease.

He said: “Having met with local dialysis patients in the past I know how tough it can be travelling in and out of hospital three times a week to undergo treatment.

“The volunteers involved in St John Scotland do an amazing job and really do provide an invaluable service to the patients they support.”

To find out more about volunteering for St John Scotland, visit https://www.stjohnscotland.org.uk/areas/aberdeen-north-east

Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east
