Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall refurbishment

By Sean McAngus
January 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Here, you can read about approved plans to transform former Buckie cafe into a home.

And major plans to refurbish a church hall.

But first, we look at plans for a garage at a Georgian home.

More details on each of these applications are below.

Submitted: Garage for Georgian house

Plans have been lodged to build a domestic garage near a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson. He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

Kilcluan House. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

We previously told about Mr and Mrs R Murray’s plans to make changes to the home to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Now the couple want a garage for the property which will be able to hold five vehicles.

Drawing of proposed garage. Image: Moray Council

SUBMITTED: Major refurbishment of  church hall

Burghead Free Church wants to build an extension and refurbish their church hall and kitchen.

The £300,000 worth project will preserve it for the next generation.

Burghead Free Church minister Peter Turnbull.

The church has already raised £100,000 largely from the sale of the Burghead
Brethren Hall, which was gifted to them.

Their church hall badly needs to undergo a transformation. It is currently damp, inflexible and lacks storage and up-to-date catering facilities.

 

Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Burghead Free Church.

The renovations will bring key new facilities like a church office for staff and volunteers.

Upgraded toilets, a brand new kitchen and audio visual equipment are also proposed.

Layout of proposed changes:

 

The space will have multiple uses and arrangements to suit everything from Sunday School to Youth Club, coffee mornings, to Christianity Explored courses.

 

APPROVED: Cafe into home

A former cafe will be turned into a two bedroom property.

The change of use will take place at Crossroads cafe, on Buckie’s West Church Street.

Former Crossroads cafe in Buckie. Image: Google Maps

CP Plan represented Joan Douglas in the application.

It will comprise two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living room

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders' register
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Restaurant Review. The Ashvale, Great Western Road. Caramel Apple Pie. 09/08/17. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
A council tax hike is on the horizon in Moray. Image: Hazel Lawson.
Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.07.2021 URN: CR0029623 Daniel Oliveira, market gardener of Rising Roots Microgreens is pictured along with a variety of microgreens. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…
Johnstons of Elgin machinery
Johnstons of Elgin maintenance manager to spin academic yarn after near 50-year career
L2R Lorna Donaldson SAS Cardiac Responder development lead, Flight Lieutenant Mike Cooper of Lossiemouth Co-Responders and Ross Martin, corporate partnerships manager of  Scotlands Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Gillanders helps save lives by providing three cars to emergency responders

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale
Ross Tokely has scored three goals in three games for Nairn. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County boss praises 'brilliant' Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented