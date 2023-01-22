Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Moray.

Here, you can read about approved plans to transform former Buckie cafe into a home.

And major plans to refurbish a church hall.

But first, we look at plans for a garage at a Georgian home.

More details on each of these applications are below.

Submitted: Garage for Georgian house

Plans have been lodged to build a domestic garage near a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson. He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

We previously told about Mr and Mrs R Murray’s plans to make changes to the home to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Now the couple want a garage for the property which will be able to hold five vehicles.

SUBMITTED: Major refurbishment of church hall

Burghead Free Church wants to build an extension and refurbish their church hall and kitchen.

The £300,000 worth project will preserve it for the next generation.

The church has already raised £100,000 largely from the sale of the Burghead

Brethren Hall, which was gifted to them.

Their church hall badly needs to undergo a transformation. It is currently damp, inflexible and lacks storage and up-to-date catering facilities.

The renovations will bring key new facilities like a church office for staff and volunteers.

Upgraded toilets, a brand new kitchen and audio visual equipment are also proposed.

Layout of proposed changes:

The space will have multiple uses and arrangements to suit everything from Sunday School to Youth Club, coffee mornings, to Christianity Explored courses.

APPROVED: Cafe into home

A former cafe will be turned into a two bedroom property.

The change of use will take place at Crossroads cafe, on Buckie’s West Church Street.

CP Plan represented Joan Douglas in the application.

It will comprise two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living room

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk