Gillanders helps save lives by providing three cars to emergency responders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Gillanders helps save lives by providing three cars to emergency responders

By Cameron Roy
January 20, 2023, 5:27 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 6:08 pm
L2R Lorna Donaldson SAS Cardiac Responder development lead, Flight Lieutenant Mike Cooper of Lossiemouth Co-Responders and Ross Martin, corporate partnerships manager of  Scotlands Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
L2R Lorna Donaldson SAS Cardiac Responder development lead, Flight Lieutenant Mike Cooper of Lossiemouth Co-Responders and Ross Martin, corporate partnerships manager of  Scotlands Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Three life-saving charities have been given a set of wheels to help them respond to emergencies faster.

Family-run car dealership Gillanders donated a brand new car to the newly-formed group The Lossiemouth Co-Responders at RAF Lossiemouth.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) and the Scottish Ambulance Service’s Wildcat Cardiac Responders received their cars in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but both came along to the official ceremonial handing over of the keys.

The three cars are worth a total of £73,535.

It is hoped the cars will allow first responders to get to rural emergencies faster, potentially saving more lives.

Survival rates can decrease by 10% for every minute without critical first aid such as CPR and defibrillation.

Flight Lieutenant Mike Cooper who will crew the new responder is handed the keys by Mark Stevenson from Gillanders. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Lossiemouth Co-Responders can now start working

Lossiemouth Co-Responders, based at RAF Lossiemouth, is made up of service and ex-service personnel and will be working on behalf of the ambulance service to respond to emergencies across Moray.

The team are thrilled with the donation from Gillanders, as they have spent 18-months looking to source a vehicle without success.

Now that the group has received their MG HS car, they can go on shift for the first time on January 23.

Ricky Laird, SAS community resilience team leader, said: “Our co-responders play a vital role in supporting the SAS in reaching our critical care patients in rural areas.

“This vehicle is a fantastic resource and it will allow our co-responders in Lossiemouth to provide a life-saving service to the community.”

A group photo of the teams at a hanger in RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

‘Outstanding support’

Meanwhile the Wildcat Cardiac Responders –  formerly known as the The Sandpiper Wildcat project and SCAA continue to be delighted with their vehicles, a MG ZS and a Kia Niro respectively.

The Wildcats use an app system to alert volunteers in the nearby area who will use CPR or a local defibrillator to act before an ambulance has arrived.

Gillanders has been providing the Wildcats and SCAA with vehicles for years, helping save countless lives.

Nick Harvey, director of fundraising and communications at SCAA said: “Gillanders’ ongoing support for SCAA – and its life-saving work across the country has been simply outstanding.”

The donations not only help save lives immediately, but also mean all money raised by the charities can be used for operational delivery rather than transport costs.

Gillanders’ general manager Mark Stevenson said: “We have seen the incredible differences the existing projects make to people’s lives, often on their worst days, and we were delighted to be able to provide another MG HS to assist the newly-formed team.

“It is a privilege to play a small part in these fantastic projects that support the communities we rely upon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders' register
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Restaurant Review. The Ashvale, Great Western Road. Caramel Apple Pie. 09/08/17. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
A council tax hike is on the horizon in Moray. Image: Hazel Lawson.
Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy…

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Rugby: Orkney pipped by West of Scotland in close contest
Many areas of the Highlands and Islands suffer from depopulation
Could better marketing help rural communities tackle depopulation?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented