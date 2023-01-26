Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric Clapton to the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric Clapton to the north

By Susy Macaulay
January 26, 2023, 11:45 am
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock

If you danced the nights away in Elgin in the 1950s, or went to see some of the biggest acts of the 1960s anywhere in the north from Banff to Orkney, you have one unassuming man to thank.

Invernessian Albert Bonici, who brought not only The Beatles to the north, but The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Lulu, Cream, Jeff Beck, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, The Hollies, The Animals, The Moody Blues, Anita Harris, Kenny Ball… the roll call goes on.

He wasn’t your idea of a slick, fast-talking, cigar smoking impresario, according to The People’s Journal in 1965, “but a roly-poly gent in a thick woolly cardigan, bristly crew cut and rather sad expression”.

He attributed his visionary judgement as to which act was going to be big in future to  the young people who came to see them.

The Beatles played the north of Scotland months before they became famous, promoted by Albert Bonici of Elgin. Image: Bonici Archive

“I let the youngsters choose for me,” Albert told The People’s Journal from his adopted hometown of Elgin. “I simply watch for their reactions to new names and follow up by attempting to book them.

“The youngsters in my area are as ‘with-it’ as any and I respect their judgement.”

Albert Bonici’s Elgin roots

Albert Anthony Bonici was born in 1920 in Inverness to Italians Guiseppi and Angela Bonici.

He had three siblings, Rossana, Giulia and Adolpho.

Image: Bonici Archive.

Albert was sent off to boarding school at St Joseph’s College in Dumfries, standing out for his wide-ranging intelligence.

His parents returned to Italy in 1923, but came back to settle in Elgin in 1938 where they opened The Soda Fountain.

Another family member opened the Park Cafe and the Bonicis worked together to grow the restaurant business which included making their own ice cream.

Albert gained a degree in electrical engineering and followed that path for a short while, but his love of jazz, swing and dancing was irrepressible.

Image: Bonici Archive

He said: “My wife and I were keen dancers, but we had to travel to the Northern Meeting Rooms in Inverness to see the big bands, because they only did the major centres.

Pools win changed his life

“The circuit was something like: Monday, Edinburgh Palais; Tuesday, Dundee Palais; Wednesday, Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen; Thursday, Northern Meeting Rooms Inverness; and Friday and Saturday, Green’s Playhouse in Glasgow.

“No one wanted to know about Elgin.”

Albert’s unusual attitude to a pools win ended up changing his life completely.

He explained: “I used to pay 2s 6d a week to a Murphy’s pools agent, who filled out the coupon.

“One week, I won a few hundred pounds which was quite a lot of money – and it made me feel uneasy.”

It’s not clear why Albert felt uneasy about his win.  A few hundred pounds in the 1950s would have been enough to buy a house.

Henry MacLeod Robertson (Harry Robinson) standing next to the Park Cafe where he performed musicals and piano recitals to a packed house before relocating to London and becoming bandleader for Lord Rockingham’s XI.  Image: DCT

Albert went on: “I decided to cancel the coupon and a young journalist named Henry Robertson who worked on the Elgin Courant got to hear of this.

“He was a good musician who had been to university but had developed TB and was writing newspaper articles while he recuperated in Elgin.

Albert’s break into showbiz world

“We became good friends and to help him raise money to stage the music shows which he put on in local church halls, I organised a Valentine’s Day dance.

“It made a fair bit of money.”

The young journalist would go on to become Harry Robinson, leader of Lord Rockingham’s XI and wrote their massive 1958 hit ‘Hoots Mon’.

He worked alongside Albert on promotions, while packing out the Park Cafe with his own piano recitals.

Albert’s next break was through his brother-in-law Ugo Ruggeri who had a connection with the London agent Tito Burns.

Burns promised that the Ray Ellington Quartet would come north if three venues could be found.

Singer and bandleader Ray Ellington Henry Pitts Brown who toured the north with his quartet, thanks to Albert Bonici, in the 1950s.  Image: ANL/Shutterstock

This was no problem for the budding impresario.

Albert said at the time: “There was still a great demand for dancing at this time so it was not a terribly great risk.

“The big bands toured once a month so I put the Ellington Quartet in between visits.

“They did the Beach Ballroom on a Wednesday, the Assembly Rooms Elgin on a Thursday, and Forres on a Friday. It was a big success.”

In 1960, Albert opened his own dance hall, connected to the Park Cafe, and called it the Two Red Shoes after the 1948 film of the same name.

Contract with The Beatles

There was no stopping him now— but far from being a one-trick jazz pony, Albert opened his ears to emerging pop trends.

He told the media: “I was a jazz man and didn’t really listen to the pop groups much.

“On the Monday, I travelled to Aberdeen Station and was picked up by my associate, Gordon Hardie.

A 1963 photo of The Beatles. Image: PA/PA Wire

“We went as usual to Chivas Restaurant in Union Street, only this time we were surrounded by waitresses clamouring, “Who are these Beatles?”

“The group had apparently visited the restaurant earlier in the day and made a great impression.

“I don’t know if it was their personalities or the smart blue suits and rain coats into which the name “Beatle” was sewn, but they had certainly impressed the girls, and that made an impression on me.’

Elgin musician Mark Aldridge is also a great admirer of Albert Bonici, and in awe of his acumen over The Beatles contracts.

The height of Beatlemania

“The most extraordinary element of the story is that Bonici’s initial contract also gave him rights to promote their next tours in Scotland.

“So he organised and promoted the October 1963 tour, and finally co-promoted the April 1964 with Brian Epstein.

“This included dates in Glasgow and Edinburgh with Buckie’s Johnny and The Copycats, managed by Bonici, supporting The Beatles at the height of Beatlemania.

Albert Bonici’s 1962 Beatles contract.  Image: Bonici Family

“Albert Bonici’s part in The Beatles story and Scotland’s ’60s music scene is sadly overlooked, and that’s a shame as he was a gifted, forward-thinking music-loving entrepreneur and he did it all from his office above his cafe in Elgin here in the north-east of Scotland.”

Albert’s extraordinary life caught the eye of Elgin man David Dills who has created deep-delving blogs about Bonici and his era.

David Dills, music writer and researcher, in front of The Venue where a plaque has been raised to the ‘Love Me Do Boys’ as the Fab Four called themselves on their first tour of Scotland.  Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.

Originally from California, David grew up loving British beat music.

Albert Bonici ‘had drive and intelligence’

When his heart drew him to Elgin to marry a local girl, and he heard The Beatles had done their first ever tour in the area, he started researching, and  discovered the magic and influence of Albert Bonici.

He’s created a blog about the inspirational impresario.

“Besides being level-headed in dealing with others, Albert had drive and intelligence in interactions besides his compassion and community spirit,” David said.

Promoter Albert Bonici who had first dibs on Beatles tours in Scotland. Image: Bonici Archive

“He drove a second-hand car, lived in a family-owned flat above the cafe and dance floor.

“He usually worked 12 to 15 hours a day, managing several family businesses while his wife Betty, sisters and brother-in-laws Ugo Ruggeri and Stanley Williamson, helped with various aspects of family businesses.

The Rolling Stones in 1964.  Image: Bill Orchard/Shutterstock

“Albert was known as a generous man who was considerate when it came to friends, family, and employees though finances were often a struggle with investments spread over several business including construction of the Eight Acres Hotel.”

Booking The Bay City Rollers in the 1970s

Albert’s nephew John Ruggeri now runs The Copy Shop in Elgin with his son, also John.

John Snr remembers heady days in the early 70s when he worked with his uncle Albert in the promotions business.

“I helped book bands, book the halls, run dances and so on. It was hard work.

“We had The Sweet, Marmalade and the Bay City Rollers, in fact we booked a gig for them in Tain after their first hit.

Albert Bonici’s nephew John Ruggeri with David Dills, Bonici expert and archivist, under a plaque commemorating the Beatles 1963 gig at the former Two Red Shoes Ballroom. Image: David Dills

“I learned a lot from Albert from the point of view of business, in particular not to be so trusting.

“Albert could be cantankerous, and I soon learned that if I wanted something done a particular way, the way to get it was to suggest the opposite to my uncle.

“We got along fine, with very few fall outs.”

But the times they were a-changing, and by 1975, Albert decided he’d had enough.

The big bands had realised they could circumvent promoters and sell the tickets themselves.

Discos took over

Then came discos, much cheaper than live music.

The Bonicis, who by now had The Eight Acre Hotel, adapted by putting in a disco dance floor, but the music promotion days were over.

There were plenty of other businesses in the family to keep Albert occupied, including the hotel and the franchise for the Mr Whippy vans in the north.

Kindness

John Stewart of Johnny and The Copycats/My Dear Watson remembers his kindness in the early days.

“Albert came to see us one of the times we were in Germany performing at the Storyville in Frankfurt.

“Conveniently there was an Italian restaurant two doors away and of course we ate there.

Johnny and The Copycats supported massive Sixties bands when they toured the north. Image: Scotbeat.wordpress

“Albert had a long conversation with the owner and he introduced us to some of the finer choices in Italian food.

A genuinely thoughtful person

“Albert wanted to look out for us in every aspect, even our eating habits… He was a genuinely thoughtful person who wanted to be fair with others and I never saw him loose his cool even under the most difficult  circumstances.

“He was juggling a lot of balls trying to keep everyone happy  and we know that’s impossible.”

Albert died suddenly in 1990, just shy of his 70th birthday, his loss to Elgin and the north-east unfathomable.

More like this:

When The Beatles struggled to find fans in Elgin and Dingwall

Paul McCartney at 80: Ex-Beatle’s bliss in Scotland despite bad vibes in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Glyn Wells, train driver from Deskford with steam railway in his garden, dies age…
Joanne Allday
Offshore wind a chance to 'reverse multi-generational' Highlands skills exodus
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Nearly 200 bank machines lost to north of Scotland in four years amidst access…
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Moray councillors take almost a year to tell kids they can use allowance at…
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Decision to close Burghead and Hopeman GP branch surgeries for good is expected this…
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Man who killed Elgin dog walker should not have been trusted with own mental…
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Elgin masterplan: £325,000 spent on failed £18m Levelling Up Fund bid to rejuvenate town
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Aberdeen warmest place in UK with temperatures 10C above January average as England freezes
Nurse holding hand of senior man in rest home. Staff absences and retention issues mean a 1,100-hour backlog for social care has emerged in Moray.
Families in Moray 'shouldering increased burden' amid care staff shortage
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

Most Read

1
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen
Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the '60s and 70s to the north by listening to what youngsters wanted. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock
Cocktails without ego: Aberdeen's newest bar is shaking things up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented