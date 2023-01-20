Cost of posting committee papers to Moray councillors has almost doubled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of posting committee papers out to councillors has almost doubled since 2020.

That year Moray Council spent £494.21 having hard copies of documents sent to elected members.

In 2021 that jumped to £942.31. And from the beginning of January to the end of November last year the amount stood at £855.23.

Documents are available to elected members online, and non-confidential papers can be accessed by anyone via the council’s website.

The figures are revealed in a response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Details on the costs of producing paper copies of agendas and reports were asked for as well as those for postage.

Although the price of printing hard copies for employees and councillors is not held, none were made for members of the public, representatives of other organisations or members of the media.

Also the council did not send out any paper documents to staff.

Postage costs double

An increase in the cost of postage, paper and ink along with bigger reports are thought to be some of the reasons for the increase.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We don’t keep details for specific committee printing costs but there are a number of factors that can be attributed to the increase.

“The increase in Royal Mail charges for posting, increase in paper and ink costs, and also emerging from lockdown with more meetings taking place.

“The size of the agenda and the contents, ie lengthy reports, could also impact.”

Freedom of Information request

From January 2018 to the end of November last year the council posted out a total of 1,656 items.

Although no detailed costs are kept, the price to the council of printing one black and white page is 0.4p.

That rises to 1.7p for a colour page.

Moray Council has to cut £27 million from its budget over the next two years.