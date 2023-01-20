Cost of posting committee papers to Moray councillors has almost doubled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Cost of posting committee papers to Moray councillors has almost doubled

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:51 am
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
The cost of sending out hard copies of Moray Council committee papers has almost doubled. Image: DC Thomson

The cost of posting committee papers out to councillors has almost doubled since 2020.

That year Moray Council spent £494.21 having hard copies of documents sent to elected members.

In 2021 that jumped to £942.31. And from the beginning of January to the end of November last year the amount stood at £855.23.

Documents are available to elected members online, and non-confidential papers can be accessed by anyone via the council’s website.

The cost to Moray Council of sending out committee papers has risen from £494.21 to £942.31. Image: Moray Council

The figures are revealed in a response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Details on the costs of producing paper copies of agendas and reports were asked for as well as those for postage.

Although the price of printing hard copies for employees and councillors is not held, none were made for members of the public, representatives of other organisations or members of the media.

Also the council did not send out any paper documents to staff.

Postage costs double

An increase in the cost of postage, paper and ink along with bigger reports are thought to be some of the reasons for the increase.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We don’t keep details for specific committee printing costs but there are a number of factors that can be attributed to the increase.

“The increase in Royal Mail charges for posting, increase in paper and ink costs, and also emerging from lockdown with more meetings taking place.

“The size of the agenda and the contents, ie lengthy reports, could also impact.”

Freedom of Information request

From January 2018 to the end of November last year the council posted out a total of 1,656 items.

Although no detailed costs are kept, the price to the council of printing one black and white page is 0.4p.

That rises to 1.7p for a colour page.

Moray Council has to cut £27 million from its budget over the next two years.

