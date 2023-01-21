Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman have been charged following a police traffic stop on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Police stopped and searched two vehicles travelling together along the A96 near Fochabers at around 9.20am on Friday.

Officers recovered quantities of cannabis from both vehicles.

A man, 25 and a woman, 24, have been charged in connection with the seizure.

One was allegedly driving without a licence, insurance or MOT and had allegedly failed to update their registered keeper details.

Both will face drug-driving charges.

A police spokesman said: “Officers stopped two cars on the A96 near Fochabers around 9.20am on Friday, January 20.

“A quantity of cannabis was recovered from the vehicles.

“A man, 25, and a woman, 24 have been arrested and charged with drug and road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and both are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.”