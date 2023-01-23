Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation following an attempted break-in at an Elgin shop.

Officers were called to Southfield Drive at around 5.10am this morning.

The area surrounding the shop was closed to the public as officers carried out their inquiries.

Southfield Drive is next to a housing estate and is home to a number of businesses, including a Scotmid, insurance firm NFU Mutual Elgin & Inverness, and insurance broker Marsh Commercial.

Police are now calling for anyone with information to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

A spokeswoman said: “We are carrying out inquiries following an attempted break-in to shop premises in Southfield Drive in Elgin which happened around 5.10am on Monday.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0365.”