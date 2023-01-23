Study which could lead to overhaul of Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin gets started

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Study which could lead to overhaul of Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin gets started

By Chris Cromar
January 23, 2023, 5:47 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 6:33 pm
NHS Grampian's strategic asset manager Graeme Legge, Dr Gray's general manager Alasdair Pattinson and the health board's head of property and asset development Gerry Donald. Image: NHS Grampian.
NHS Grampian's strategic asset manager Graeme Legge, Dr Gray's general manager Alasdair Pattinson and the health board's head of property and asset development Gerry Donald. Image: NHS Grampian.

Staff will be quizzed on their thoughts about the lay-out and services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as part of a wider improvement plan.

NHS Grampian wants to future-proof the hospital for years to come, and has tasked the property and asset development team will assessing the space, quality and function of the site.

This will help identify what improvements and changes are needed to ensure the hospital and its services are fit for purpose now and in the future.

As part of the project, asset management specialists will conduct four weeks of one-to-one interviews with staff as well as a detailed analysis of the space for their report.

Services at Dr Gray’s have been under scrutiny in recent years, following the downgrading of its consultant-led maternity unit in 2018 due to a lack of junior doctors.

Scores of mums now need to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth, although last month the health board said they hope to resume services by the end of 2026 or early 2027 if enough staff can be found.

As well as this, pressures on the NHS led to a number of ambulances lining up outside its emergency department at the start of the month.

The social care pressures across Moray have caused difficulties at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

 ‘Consider whether the spaces meet the requirements for patients and staff’

General manager of Dr Gray’s, Alasdair Pattinson said: “We are listening and acting on the feedback we have received from colleagues and the wider community as part of the development of our strategic plan for the hospital.

“The property and asset development team will consider whether the different areas across the hospital site are being under or overused, whether spaces are being used to their full potential and they will look at the size of spaces, as well as the accessibility of spaces.

“They will also assess the general quality of the spaces across all site locations and consider whether the spaces meet the requirements for patients and staff.

“It will be particularly helpful to have this expert, in-depth support to re-evaluate whether functions and departments are in the right place, whether the set up works for neighbouring teams and look again at what would help improve patient flow in and out of the hospital. We are really pleased to see this work getting under way.”

The study will help shape a business case for investment as part of the overall Dr Gray’s development framework.

NHS Grampian’s head of property and asset development, Gerry Donald added: “We’re looking forward to working with colleagues across the hospital to take an impartial look at what work needs to be done to best support the teams.

“We’ll review the space departments have, how well areas function and assess the quality of the accommodation from a patient and staff perspective.”

