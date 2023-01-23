Breathtaking lion dance takes centre stage in Elgin to celebrate Chinese New Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Giant dragons danced on an Elgin cultural landmark in celebration of Chinese New Year.

As China brought in the year of the rabbit on Sunday, celebrations were held more than 4,000 miles away in the north-east.

Residents of all ages gathered around The Plainstones on the High Street awaiting the arrival of the world famous Glasgow Hong Lok Dragon and Lion Dancing Troupe.

Primary school children sat closest to the front, practicing their dragon roars to welcome the dancers with.

Teachers said the children felt “excited” for the performance, stressing they believe it’s beneficial to witness and embrace different cultures from around the world.

When the dancers arrived, they were met with enthusiastic roars from the children keen to demonstrate their dragon impressions.

As the white dragon made its way over to the Plainstones, it started to dance to the beat of the drums slowly jumping higher and higher in the air to the delight of spectators.

The dragon, which was being operated by two men, proceeded to climb onto a bench and fire confetti towards the audience from its mouth, which was met with roars of excitement.

A smaller black dragon then appeared which was being controlled by two young girls.

The two dragons danced in unison, then proceeded to make their way to the crowd, giving children at the front an opportunity to clap them on the nose.

Year of the rabbit

The event was introduced by Monica Lee-Macpherson, chairwoman of the Scottish Highlands and Islands and Moray Chinese Association.

Mrs Lee-Macpherson said: “This is the year of the rabbit, there should be prosperity because it’s productive, that’s what we hope.”

This isn’t the first time Moray have had the privilege of meeting the Glasgow Hong Lok Dragon and Lion Dancing Troupe.

In 2020, students at Gordonstoun School were entertained by a spectacular lion dance performance to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Prior to Covid, Elgin have also repeatedly welcomed the dancers as Mrs Lee-Macpherson praised the atmosphere created in Moray.

“We perform in Elgin every year, it’s a great atmosphere with the children laughing,” she added.

The Glasgow Hong Lok Dragon and Lion Dancing Troupe also performed in Inverness as part of the celebrations.

Another spectacular performance took place on the city’s High Street and outside the Town Hall.

How else is Elgin celebrating?

M&S Foodhall in Elgin are providing takeaways for two in celebration of Chinese New Year.

They wrote in a Facebook post: “Chinese New Year is the most important celebration in the Chinese calendar and is one of the biggest festivals in the world, celebrated by one sixth of the world’s population.

“Introducing our new year of the rabbit takeaway box- available for a limited time to celebrate the Lunar New Year at M&S Elgin.”

Interactive role-play centre Toy Toon encouraged people to book a play session today as they will be handing out fortune cookies for the children.

They wrote on Facebook: “Why not book a play session- we have fortune cookies at the ready. Happy Chinese New Year.”

