Decision to close Burghead and Hopeman GP branch surgeries for good is expected this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A decision on whether to close two coastal GP branch surgeries for good is expected this week.

Members of the Moray Integration Joint Board (MIJB) are being asked to approve recommendations to shut the centres at Burghead and Hopeman permanently.

The branch surgeries are run by the Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth.

But they closed at the beginning of the Covid pandemic because they failed to comply with health care standards.

75% against branch surgery closures

A consultation carried out by Health and Social Care Moray on permanently closing the surgeries included two public meetings.

More than 650 people responded to a patient questionnaire that formed part of the consultation.

A total of 75% said they were against shutting the branch centres for good.

Ten percent were supportive and 15% were unsure.

Over 80% of those responding believe the closures will have a negative impact.

Transport issues and the growing patient list at the practice in Lossiemouth are noted as main concerns.

‘Strong concerns’

A report before the MIJB states “strong concerns” were raised by those living in and around Burghead and Hopeman over the closure.

A £170,000 refurbishment of the Laich Dental Suite in the Lossiemouth health centre is proposed as a way to deal with the extra patients from the coastal communities.

But there is no direct bus service to Lossiemouth from Burghead, and a round trip can take three hours with patients having to go via Elgin.

Although patients from Burghead can register with GPs in Elgin, there are pressures on practices in the town.

The MIJB meeting will take place on Thursday.

More on this story

Burghead and Hopeman in danger of losing GP surgeries

No ‘magic bullet’ to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing surgery closures

Burghead and Hopeman doctor surgery closures could make four-hour public transport round trips for appointments permanent