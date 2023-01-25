Moray councillors take almost a year to tell kids they can use allowance at morning break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils entitled to free school meals will be able to use their allowance at morning break.

Councillors unanimously agreed for funds to be released earlier in the day so those who have gone without breakfast can get a substantial snack before lunch.

But there were concerns raised it has taken almost a year for a report on the issue to come before elected members.

In February last year Buckie High School pupils called on Moray Council for the free school meal allowance to be released earlier.

Children get their food by using their Young Scot cards.

An amount of £2.40 is paid onto cards just before lunchtime.

That money will now be released so food can be bought at morning break.

Any leftover funds are cleared at the end of each day.

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren praised the report before the education, children’s and leisure services committe.

‘Sensible suggestion’

But she questioned the length of time taken to compile it.

Mrs Warren said: “I’m really delighted to finally see this report.

“It’s taken a year to get it here and I’m not sure what’s in it that took so long.”

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting a lot of technical detail had to be refined into what looked like a simple report.

The current system used to release the allowance cannot allow lunch money to roll over to the following day.

Low uptake of free school meals

However Mrs Warren asked for that function to be included when the system is upgraded.

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris raised concerns over the low take up of free school meals.

Only 35% of secondary pupils entitled take them up.

The figures range from 49% at Milne’s High in Fochabers to 24% at Elgin Academy.

She was advised the cost of living working group were looking into the issue, with greater collaboration between individual schools and catering team being encouraged.

Collaboration

Councillor Elgin North Sandy Keith said the early release of the meal allowance was a “sensible suggestion”.

The move will be monitored by officers for three months to asses its impact.

Recent figures show 561 secondary pupils in Moray are entitled to free school meals.