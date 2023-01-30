Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men’s Shed which supports say will ‘help the town’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men’s Shed which supports say will ‘help the town’

By Chloe Irvine
January 30, 2023, 12:32 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 1:31 pm
Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Lossiemouth set to get a men's shed of its own near football grounds. Image supplied by Rab Forbes

For the last five years, a group of men have regularly travelled from Lossiemouth to Elgin to socialise and work on their hobbies.

Elgin’s Men Shed has welcomed the visitors, with members more than happy to share their workshop space.

But now Lossiemouth is set to get its own Men’s Shed – offering up opportunities for more people to get involved locally.

The Scottish Men’s Shed Association is a growing group, with more than 200 sheds set up to give men a space to socialise and develop hobbies, tackling loneliness and mental health issues.

Rab Forbes, trustee of the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, is keen to see the town benefit from its own spot.

He said: “There is a men’s shed in Elgin and they’ve been filling the gap because Lossiemouth’s never had one and people have been made welcome to go there.

“However, it’s quite a journey and we’re quite a big town, we should have our own men’s shed and this is an attempt to achieve that.

“It won’t just be for Lossiemouth, it’ll be the wider community such as Hopeman and Burghead, we want our own shed with our own people doing stuff the town wants.”

Rab Forbes stood on Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘We don’t have much opportunity to talk’

Often groups undertake woodwork and metal work projects that benefit the communities, like benches or bird boxes.

But Mr Forbes knows there is more to the regular meet-ups than making things – it’s about building relationships and given men somewhere to chat, if they want to.

“Some might have mental health issues – it’s not just a case of men making something, it’s about coming together and talking about stuff because we don’t have much of an opportunity,” he said.

“It’s entirely up to the members what they want to do, they might want to make things out of wood or steel, they might want to fix things for the community, that’ll be decided by the membership which needs to grow,” he added.

Home Sweet Home: The LMS have just received the most terrific offer from the Lossiemouth Football Club. The ground at…

Posted by Lossiemouth Men's Shed on Saturday, 28 January 2023

Lossiemouth FC offer up cabin for Lossie Shedders

Although the location of the Lossiemouth Men’s Shed has not yet been finalised, the local football club has offered the group a space.

Lossiemouth FC secretary Alan McIntosh has offered up the hospitality lounge on non-match days, as well as an old storage unit at Grant Park which could be turned into a work shed.

Mr McIntosh said he was aware other Men’s Sheds were struggling to find somewhere to meet due to costs, so is keen to do what he can to help Lossiemouth.

He said: “It isn’t going to cost them anything because it’s already there, they will have to pay me a rent because that’s just the rules, but I’m going to take the minimum.

“It’s going to help the town and if the men who come to the football say ‘ there’s a sign that says Lossiemouth Men’s Shed’ they might get more members to go along to it.”

To find out more about the group, e-mail dto@lossietrust.org or search Lossiemouth Men’s Shed on Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim 'whisperer' Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
Wait times for driving tests in Shetland are among the longest in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.
AA reveals areas with longest waiting times for driving test - with Shetland learners…
Cullen Viaduct is in the spotlight in this week's Moray Planning Ahead.
Moray planning: Permanent lights for Cullen Viaduct and whisky and ice cream moves in…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer dad and a ferocious ferret attack
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by 'old man'
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.07.2022 URN: CR00CR0037150 Pictures show the septic tank located next to the Craigellachie Bridge that is expelling raw sewage into the river Spey at Craigellachie and genral views of the immediate area. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Glasgow fishermen broke lockdown rules to poach salmon on River Spey
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
17 September 2022. Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Scottish Cup First Round Match between Deveronvale FC and East Kilbride FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Sean McIntosh, GK for Deveronvale makes a save
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented