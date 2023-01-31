How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone has a hobby they wish to turn into a business.

For Hayley Kessack, it became a reality as she took the plunge in May 2022 to set up H & M Designs in Elgin.

She has always been full of creativity.

At first, it was a part-time hobby at home to spend more time with her daughter.

Then it developed into a business and last June, she moved into premises at Elizabeth House after her business grew.

Hayley said: “I have always been crafty. “What initially started as a hobby has now turned into a full-blown business.

“I started off with knitting t-shirts and soon I bought a few machines.

“After that people started asking me for t-shirts and it snowballed from there.

“We needed to find premises as there wasn’t enough room at home for machines and supplies.

“I have really enjoyed it.”

The former contract administrator admits she is surprised about the roaring success of the business.

She added: “We have been a lot busier than I ever thought.

“I always fancied turning it into a business.

“I am glad my partner pushed me to go for it.

“Also having my own business allows me to see my daughter Orlaith more which is important.

“In my last job, I was hardly seeing her.”

This firm provides clothing and accessories for all industries such as workwear and school wear.

They also offer a full in-house personalisation service as well.

Going forward she is positive about the future of Elgin.

Last month, we told how three businesses had moved into Elgin High Street units deserted by retail giants.

She added: “It is really encouraging to see a lot of new businesses popping up in Elgin.

“Many people have thought ‘why not?’ Just bite the bullet’ and set up their own business.”

