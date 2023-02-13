Man, 53, taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash near Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash between Esso Garage and Dr Gray’s Hospital on West Road.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 53-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

She said: “Around 10.55am, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Elgin.

“A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The road was reopened around 1.25pm and inquiries are ongoing.”

The road reopened at about 1.30pm after being closed for more than two hours.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We got a call in at 10.56am and we had two pumps from Elgin there, it was a two-vehicle crash. We left the scene at 11.44am.”

Earlier today, Traffic Scotland confirmed in a Twitter post the A96 West Road was closed in both directions, which caused a “slight build up.”

NEW❗ ⌚ 11:37 #A96 West Road CLOSED in both directions in Elgin between the Esso Garage and Dr Grays due to a collision⛔ A slight build up in both directions this morning @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/kCNRYYpkBJ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 13, 2023