Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to ‘end his petty existence’ apologises for drunken rant

By Kathryn Wylie
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 6:04 pm
A man who sent a threatening email to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in which he branded him a “useless fud” and told him to “end his petty existence” has apologised for his actions.

Mark Edwards also called the Moray MP a “f****** bufty” and told him “the entire planet” would be better off without him, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

After police arrested and charged him, the 50-year-old apologised and said he was sorry for making the remarks.

He issued a further apology when he reappeared in court for sentencing this week, when his defence agent explained drink had been involved.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar previously told the court the email was sent at 1.45am on November 28 last year.

‘You are useless fud the entire planet would be better without’

It read: “Also, you are a useless fud the entire planet would be better without.
But I guess you already know that.

“Why not do the honourable thing and end your petty existence before somebody older and wiser takes it upon them to pull the trigger, you f****** bufty”.

The court heard how Mr Ross believed the tone and wording of the email was “grossly offensive” and threatening.

“The complainer perceived this message to be a threat towards a Member of Parliament,” the fiscal added.

When Edward was cautioned and charged he stated to police officers: “Like I say, I regret it and I am sorry.”

‘He drank to excess on this occasion’

Edwards, a first offender, pled guilty to sending communications that were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character”.

His defence agent Patrick O’Dea said his client had been writing to the RAF about a “gripe” and became so anxious about his situation that he then started writing to his MP  in hope of resolving the situation.

“The whole situation got the better of him,” the solicitor said. “He started to feel anxious about trying to resolve it. He became a little too engrossed. He was not sleeping due to being anxious and he drank to excess on this occasion.

“He always held himself out to be a reasonable member of society and he has tarnished that reputation by appearing in court today.

“He expressed his remorse and shame right at the start.”

‘He wishes no malice to MP’

Edwards asked that level of remorse be made clear to the court.

Mr O’Dea added: “He wishes to sincerely apologise not only to his local friends but to the receiver of the email. He wishes no malice to the gentleman concerned and wishes him no harm.

“He wouldn’t normally take any alcohol but it was a combination of stressors in his life at the time that led him to drink. He lashed out and sent this awful email.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed Edwards, of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, 150 hours of unpaid work.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Robust healthy debate is part and parcel of being involved in politics, but this correspondence sent to Douglas Ross clearly crossed the line.”

Last year, Moray musician David Levon, 59, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a foul-mouthed rant at Mr Ross’s constituency office in Elgin.

Levon called him a “f****** Tory” and compared the Conservative Party to Nazis.

He was handed a community payback order last July.

