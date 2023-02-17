Hairdresser tells of ‘devastating impact’ after being sexually assaulted by pensioner in salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hairdresser tells of ‘devastating impact’ after being sexually assaulted by pensioner in salon

By Kathryn Wylie
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:42 pm
James MacDonald leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: JasperImage
James MacDonald leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: JasperImage

A hairdresser who was sexually assaulted by an 85-year-old has told a court of the “devastating impact” the incident has had on her life.

James MacDonald, 85, grabbed the woman’s breasts in the middle of the salon, leaving her feeling “violated and physically sick”, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The woman has been left needing counselling after the bizarre incident where she was presented with a bag of tomatoes before the OAP groped her breasts.

Returning to court for sentencing, the pensioner heard how his behaviour impacted the woman involved.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said: “She would like the sheriff to be made aware of how upsetting this us been for her.

“It has had a devastating impact on her well-being and mental health, her day-to-day life, her work life and her own personal relationships.

“As a result of the offence she is awaiting counselling.”

A previous court hearing was told the incident occurred on either August 4 or 5 last year when MacDonald walked into the business and was told he didn’t have an appointment there until the following week.

‘I would like to do more than that’

“The accused replied that he had come to see her,” fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said. “The complainer said he was very focused on only her.

“He then leaned in and pulled free a strand of hair that was stuck on her lip gloss.

“The complainer told him ‘Look at you, trying to look after me’ to which the accused replied ‘I would like to do more than that’.

“The complainer perceived this comment to be of a sexual nature.

“The accused told her he had a gift for her and handed her a white bag containing tomatoes.

Grabbed her breasts after presenting tomatoes

“The accused then went in for a hug and when releasing his hands from her back slipped his hands to her front and cupped both of her breasts.

“He shook his hands causing her pain.

“The complainer didn’t know what to do. She felt violated and physically sick afterwards.”

MacDonald’s victim spoke to her colleague afterwards and she said she didn’t wish to cut his hair anymore.

The pensioner admitted the sexual assault charge at the first opportunity.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had made himself look an “extremely foolish older gentleman”.

‘He feels truly awful’

“He is 85 and has never been in any trouble before now,” he said. “I would be confident going forward he is not someone who we are going to see coming before the court again.”

The solicitor added: “He knows his behaviour was unacceptable and truly feels awful about what took place at the barber that day.

“I think we, unfortunately, have an older man who has misread a situation in an extremely unfortunate fashion.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed MacDonald, of St Catherine’s Place, Elgin, a 12-month supervision order and placed him on the sex offender’s register for the duration of that order.

He must complete a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

