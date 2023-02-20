Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the alcohol limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the alcohol limit

By Kathryn Wylie
February 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 12:18 pm
Richard Thomson leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: JasperImage
Richard Thomson leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: JasperImage

A drink-driver who was almost seven times the alcohol limit downed an entire bottle of whisky during a journey from Glasgow to Moray.

Richard Thomson was pulled over by the police in Elgin, where an empty bottle of Bell’s Whisky was discovered on the passenger side of his now-seized BMW.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Elgin Sheriff Court that officers had received a tip-off that a vehicle being driven on the A95 might be at the hands of an intoxicated driver.

During the 53-year-old’s long-distance trip, he had earlier stopped to buy a 30cl bottle that he drank on his way north on January 12 this year.

The court heard that Thomson’s life was “spiraling out of control” at the time and he was relocating to live with his parents.

‘Officers could smell alcohol’

Miss Petersen told the court that police stopped Thomson’s car on Hay Street in Elgin at 5pm.

“On engaging, officers could smell alcohol on his breath and in the car. A 30cl bottle of Bell’s Whisky was seen on the passenger side of the vehicle,” she said.

A breath test at Elgin police station showed 151mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Thomson admitted to a drink-driving charge.

His defence agent Matthew O’Neill said that his client had suffered a number of difficulties in the past few months, leading to his life “spiraling out of control” at the end of 2022 and causing him to “make use of alcohol”.

‘Potentially horrific consequences’

The solicitor added: “He came to the local area where his parents live. Unfortunately, in traveling to the area, he has taken the foolish decision to stop, purchase alcohol at the shop and have that within the vehicle.

“He accepts his decision to consume alcohol within the vehicle was a ridiculous one. He is acutely aware of the potentially horrific consequences that could have been caused on the day in question.

“This incident has, at least, prevented him from going any further down the path he was going down at the time.

“He has referred himself to support agencies and his presentation is remarkably different today to when he appeared from custody.”

A Crown motion to seize Thomson’s £1,500 paid-up older style BMW was not opposed by the defence.

‘Fortunate he was alive’

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said it was “fortunate he was alive when stopped” such was the high reading of alcohol in his system.

She handed Thomson, of Stockiemill Avenue, Bearsden, Glasgow, 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.

The sheriff also granted forfeiture of his car and deemed him suitable for a drink-driver rehabilitation course to reduce his fine by 25% if completed.

