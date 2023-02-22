Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit ‘cherished’ historic cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual Forres Theme Day is returning with a chance to show off cars, motorcycles and steam engines from the last 100 years.

The event is making its return after appealing for more committee members to help make the almost 50-year-old event possible.

As well as traditional classic, vintage and veteran cars dating back to the early part of the 1900s, there are classes for commercial vehicles, steam engines and motorcycles.

Brand new category introduced

This year’s event has also added a class known as the “show and shine” which is designed for vehicles that don’t fit into any other category.

Organiser of this new class Alex MacMillan said: “Show and Shine is a new event for Forres Theme Day and could be introduced on an annual basis if successful this year.

“This is a chance for those individuals who want to display their cherished cars to the public without them necessarily falling into the vintage/classic class.

“It also offers the opportunity, if so wished, for a limited number to have their cars judged, and a trophy will be awarded to the owner of the ‘Best Presented Car’”.

‘Popular attraction for decades’

Chairman Robbie Paterson said: “It’s green for go after forming a new committee and an appeal for helpers earlier this year.

“Forres Theme Day has been a popular attraction for decades, and like many events, we had to cancel two shows because of Covid.

“We also suffered from a dwindling committee, but we now have a new dedicated band of people who are behind the show and raring to go.”

Forres Theme Day will take place on Sunday, April 30 at Grant Park in Forres with entry free for spectators.

Entry forms for the Show and Shine category can be made by emailing alpen.macmillan03@gmail.com

The entry fee for all classes is £10 per car, judged or not, and entry forms for other classes can be downloaded from the Forres Theme Day page.