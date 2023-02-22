Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit ‘cherished’ historic cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit ‘cherished’ historic cars

By Chloe Irvine
February 22, 2023, 6:39 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 7:32 pm
Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Forres vintage car show to make return. Picture by Billy Laing

The annual Forres Theme Day is returning with a chance to show off cars, motorcycles and steam engines from the last 100 years.

The event is making its return after appealing for more committee members to help make the almost 50-year-old event possible.

As well as traditional classic, vintage and veteran cars dating back to the early part of the 1900s, there are classes for commercial vehicles, steam engines and motorcycles.

Brand new category introduced

This year’s event has also added a class known as the “show and shine” which is designed for vehicles that don’t fit into any other category.

Organiser of this new class Alex MacMillan said: “Show and Shine is a new event for Forres Theme Day and could be introduced on an annual basis if successful this year.

“This is a chance for those individuals who want to display their cherished cars to the public without them necessarily falling into the vintage/classic class.

“It also offers the opportunity, if so wished, for a limited number to have their cars judged, and a trophy will be awarded to the owner of the ‘Best Presented Car’”.

‘Popular attraction for decades’

Chairman Robbie Paterson said: “It’s green for go after forming a new committee and an appeal for helpers earlier this year.

“Forres Theme Day has been a popular attraction for decades, and like many events, we had to cancel two shows because of Covid.

“We also suffered from a dwindling committee, but we now have a new dedicated band of people who are behind the show and raring to go.”

Forres Theme Day will take place on Sunday, April 30 at Grant Park in Forres with entry free for spectators.

Entry forms for the Show and Shine category can be made by emailing alpen.macmillan03@gmail.com

The entry fee for all classes is £10 per car, judged or not, and entry forms for other classes can be downloaded from the Forres Theme Day page.

