NHS Grampian hopes recruitment drive to boost Dr Gray’s hospital will start soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

NHS Grampian hopes recruitment drive to boost Dr Gray’s hospital will start soon

By Denny Andonova
February 24, 2023, 6:34 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 7:26 pm
Dr Gray's maternity services
NHS Grampian chiefs discussed the future of Dr Gray's Hospital with MPs and MSPs on Friday. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian hopes it will soon start recruiting additional staff in an effort to restore maternity services in Moray.

The health board held a meeting with local politicians today to discuss its plans for the future of Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

One of the main points raised during the talks was the state of the hospital’s maternity unit, which was downgraded from consultant-led to midwife-led in summer 2018.

At the time, the measure was introduced as “temporary” due to staffing issues.

This led to an uproar among local campaigners and expecting mums as many were left facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness.

NHS Grampian chiefs today confirmed they are looking into hiring new staff at the Elgin hospital in the coming weeks to improve the available services in area.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “We are pleased to be working jointly with colleagues in NHS Highland to deliver integrated maternity services and offer obstetric-led births in Dr Gray’s in the future.

“Recruitment is key to being able to achieve this and we are working with Scottish Government to progress this in the coming weeks.”

‘Urgent need for action and answers’

While some attendees welcomed the news as a positive step forward, others hit out at the lack of clear information on how and when these improvements will be delivered.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead was pleased to hear the restoration of maternity services is being considered as a “key part” of the health board’s plans for Dr Gray’s future.

He said: “Dr Gray’s has the potential to be a real centre of excellence around innovation and training, and it is vital that NHS Grampian delivers on its commitment to developing an ambitious plan for the hospital.

Richard Lochhead standing up speaking in the Scottish parliament building (Holyrood)
Richard Lochhead welcomed the news. Image: Fraser Bremner

“That must include making sure services available at Dr Gray’s meet the needs of the local population, a modern estate for staff and patients, and reducing the number of people having to travel from Moray to Aberdeen for care.

“Hopefully now that the Scottish Government has passed its budget this week, the health board will quickly be given the green light to go ahead and recruit.”

However, Moray MP Douglas Ross critised the lack of “urgent action” to bring back fully-led consultant services at Dr Gray’s, stressing this has been in the pipeline for months.

Douglas Ross said there needs to be clearer information on what progress is being made.

He said: “It is totally unacceptable that months on, the health board are still having to wait for instructions and information on how to move towards delivering model 6 from the SNP government.

“There is shamefully still a total lack of urgency from both the health secretary and the health board when it comes to updating Moray mothers on any progress, if any has indeed been made.

“We desperately need action and answers, and these must be delivered as soon as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Elgin High Street as a backdrop to Primark, Hobbycraft and parking signs
The five improvements YOU want to see in Elgin
Chefs with AA accolade
Rothes chef wants to 'inspire' more Moray talent following prestigious accolade
The Tesco petrol station in Elgin is now closed until March 29. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
Guy Crawford holding his dog Misty, a Blue Rowan cocker spaniel
Highland Coast Hotels swoops for global hospitality veteran as new chief executive
Simon Bokor-Ingram says a care backlog has begun forming. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Moray healthcare: Recruitment from Africa, student nurses and social care vacancies at 12.2%
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
The future for Scottish councils is looking 'bleak' according to Moray Council's chief financial officer. Image: Moray Council
Moray's finance boss warns future looks 'bleak' for Scottish councils
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books

Editor's Picks

Most Commented