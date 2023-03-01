Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray councillors have agreed a 5% increase in council tax.

Today’s budget decision means a Band D property will now cost residents £1,430 per year – an annual increase of £68 a year.

The approved increase is expected to generate just under £49.6 million, £942,000 more than a 3% increase would have.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “This budget is all about long-term planning.

“It needs to be acknowledged that without significant increases in core funding the financial outlook for Scottish local authorities appears bleak.

“Unfortunately, the savings and reserves used to balance our budget for 2023/24 do not preclude the need for more savings to be made in 2024/25.”

Around £14.77m in Covid reserves will be used to balance the books.

The budget will tackle the £21.6m shortfall.

Around £28m needs to be found over the next two financial years.

What about the future?

Despite the council tax hike, depute leader Donald Gatt said he was glad the administration had avoided cuts to swimming pools, libraries and other public services for this year.

He added: “The teamwork has been crucial and I have appreciated the frankness from officers.”

Moray Lib Dem leader and Elgin community councillor Neil Alexander described the tax rise as a “betrayal” to people.

He said: “There are no clean hands on Moray Council, no matter the rosette colour – the SNP and Conservative governments have both cut local council budgets. They are taking people for granted.

“To increase council tax by 5%, when the budget only planned for an increase of 3%, is a betrayal of Moray residents and no sitting councillor argued against this.

“The increase will keep the average council tax in Moray above the Scottish average, that can’t be right.”

What will the council tax new rates be?

Here are the new annual rates for each council tax band.

Band A 2022: £908.37, 2023: £953.79

2022: £908.37, 2023: £953.79 Band B 2022: £1,059.77, 2023: £1,112.76

2022: £1,059.77, 2023: £1,112.76 Band C: 2022: £1,211.16, 2023: £1,271.72

2022: £1,211.16, 2023: £1,271.72 Band D: 2022: £1,362.56, 2023: £1,430.69

2022: £1,362.56, 2023: £1,430.69 Band E: 2022: £1,790.25, 2023: £1,879.77

2022: £1,790.25, 2023: £1,879.77 Band F: 2022: £2,214.16, 2023: £2,324.87

2022: £2,214.16, 2023: £2,324.87 Band G: 2022: £2,668.35, 2023: £2,801.76

2022: £2,668.35, 2023: £2,801.76 Band H: 2022: £3,338.27, 2023: £3,505.19