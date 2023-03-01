Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

By Sean McAngus
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
5% increase of council tax has been approved.
Moray councillors have agreed a 5% increase in council tax.

Today’s budget decision means a Band D property will now cost residents £1,430 per year – an annual increase of £68 a year.

The approved increase is expected to generate just under £49.6 million, £942,000 more than a 3% increase would have.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “This budget is all about long-term planning.

“It needs to be acknowledged that without significant increases in core funding the financial outlook for Scottish local authorities appears bleak.

“Unfortunately, the savings and reserves used to balance our budget for 2023/24 do not preclude the need for more savings to be made in 2024/25.”

Council leader Kathleen Robertson had the vital job of unveiling the Tory administration budget.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Around £14.77m in Covid reserves will be used to balance the books.

The budget will tackle the £21.6m shortfall.

Around £28m needs to be found over the next two financial years.

What about the future?

Despite the council tax hike, depute leader Donald Gatt said he was glad the administration had avoided cuts to swimming pools, libraries and other public services for this year.

He added: “The teamwork has been crucial and I have appreciated the frankness from officers.”

Donald Gatt

Moray Lib Dem leader and Elgin community councillor Neil Alexander described the tax rise as a “betrayal” to people.

He said: “There are no clean hands on Moray Council, no matter the rosette colour – the SNP and Conservative governments have both cut local council budgets. They are taking people for granted.

“To increase council tax by 5%, when the budget only planned for an increase of 3%, is a betrayal of Moray residents and no sitting councillor argued against this.

“The increase will keep the average council tax in Moray above the Scottish average, that can’t be right.”

What will the council tax new rates be?

Here are the new annual rates for each council tax band.

  • Band A 2022: £908.37, 2023: £953.79
  • Band B 2022: £1,059.77, 2023: £1,112.76
  • Band C: 2022: £1,211.16, 2023: £1,271.72
  • Band D: 2022: £1,362.56, 2023: £1,430.69
  • Band E: 2022: £1,790.25, 2023: £1,879.77
  • Band F: 2022: £2,214.16, 2023: £2,324.87
  • Band G: 2022: £2,668.35, 2023: £2,801.76
  • Band H: 2022: £3,338.27, 2023: £3,505.19

