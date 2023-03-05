Missing Buckie teen traced safe and well

A missing Buckie teen has been found.
Caleb Gordon had gone missing from Carnie Place in Buckie this morning.
Officers launched an appeal to help find the 19-year-old man.
They have now confirmed she has been found.
Sharing the update on social media, the police thanked the public for their help in the matter.
MISSING PERSON CALEB GORDON – TRACED
Police Scotland can confirm that Caleb Gordon has been traced safe and well.
The public are thanked for their assistance in this matter.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 5, 2023