A96 closed between Elgin and Forres following single-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 road was closed between Elgin and Forres following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services received reports of a collision at around 7.29pm yesterday on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Police, fire and paramedics attended the incident which happened near Forres.

Two fire appliances from Elgin and Forres attended and used hydraulic cutting gear to free one individual from the vehicle.

Officers have confirmed that the driver, an 84-year-old man, was checked over by ambulance teams at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.

It has since reopened and crews left the scene at around 8.15pm.

Traffic was being diverted through Kinloss as teams responded to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25pm on Friday, March 17, officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Forres.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, an 84-year-old man, was checked over at the scene.”