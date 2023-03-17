A96 closed between Elgin and Forres following single-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

A96 closed between Elgin and Forres following single-vehicle crash

By Michelle Henderson
March 17, 2023, 9:57 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 8:27 am
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed at Forres following a single-vehicle crash. Image: DC Thomson.
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed at Forres following a single-vehicle crash. Image: DC Thomson.

The A96 road was closed between Elgin and Forres following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services received reports of a collision at around 7.29pm yesterday on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Police, fire and paramedics attended the incident which happened near Forres.

Two fire appliances from Elgin and Forres attended and used hydraulic cutting gear to free one individual from the vehicle.

Officers have confirmed that the driver, an 84-year-old man, was checked over by ambulance teams at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.

It has since reopened and crews left the scene at around 8.15pm.

Traffic was being diverted through Kinloss as teams responded to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25pm on Friday, March 17, officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Forres.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, an 84-year-old man, was checked over at the scene.”

