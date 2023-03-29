Iconic Thomas Telford bridge in need of repair – but who owns it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Iconic Thomas Telford bridge in need of repair – but who owns it?

Community group the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge is keen to start fundraising so the structure is in prime condition to suit its historical and cultural status.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There is uncertainty over who owns the bridge designed by Thomas Telford at Craigellachie is stalling fundraising efforts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
There is uncertainty over who owns the bridge designed by Thomas Telford at Craigellachie is stalling fundraising efforts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An iconic Moray bridge designed by one of the most famous civil engineers of the industrial revolution is in need of repair.

But there is uncertainty over who owns the 19th century Craigellachie Bridge, designed by Thomas Telford.

Opening in 1814, the single arch cast iron span over the River Spey is the oldest surviving bridge of its kind.

Community group the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge is keen to start fundraising so the structure is in prime condition to suit its historical and cultural status.

Who owns the bridge?

However, after years of trying to find out, the group do not know who owns the bridge.

It means they are unable to apply for grants.

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

But that means there could be hundreds of people who could claim ownership.

While Moray Council has some responsibility for maintenance, the bridge is not theirs.

Craigellachie Bridge during the day
Craigellachie bridge closed to vehicles 50 years ago. Image: Shutterstock

The Friends have written to the Scottish Government with the hope they will be able to find a way forward.

They are waiting for a response from former Moray MP Angus Robertson. He is Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture.

Group member Neil Fotheringham is a retired bridge engineer who used to work with the council.

He admitted the process to determine ownership had been “very frustrating”.

Mr Fotheringham said: “The bridge is known all around the world … and there is a lot of good will out there for it.

‘Very frustrating’

“Since the pandemic everything’s been frozen in time. Now it’s time to get going again.

“This bridge is iconic, not just for Moray but for communities worldwide.”

The span is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated as a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Vice chairman of the group Boyd Ross said: “The bridge is getting old and is deteriorating. It needs some TLC.

Cloddach bridge near Birnie received £1.5 million to help with the cost of repairs or replacement announced in the UK Government budget earlier this month. Image: Moray Council

“But we can’t do anything about it because it’s not ours.

“It’s part and parcel of the industrial revolution, and it’s sad to see it deteriorate.”

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris is backing the group in its efforts to have the bridge restored.

Following a UK Government announcement of £1.5 million towards reopening or replacing Cloddach bridge near Birnie, she is hopeful for the future of Telford’s structure.

Historically and culturally significant

She said: “The Craigellachie bridge is part of our heritage and culture. It’s the gateway between Moray and Speyside.

“The UK government has given £1.5 million for a bridge that’s coming to the end of its 120-year lifespan.

“The Telford Bridge is for all the communities to enjoy.

“And it’s up to all of us to make sure its looked after for future generations.

“It would be very upsetting to see it deteriorate further.”

Craigellachie bridge designed by Thomas Telford will be 210 years old next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Friends group are keen to have a 3D digital mapping survey carried out to identify areas most in need of attention.

Scaffolding is expected to be required around the whole structure, which will have to be shrink-wrapped to prevent any materials falling into the environmentally sensitive River Spey.

An assessment of the bridge in early 2020 put the initial repair bill at £1.2 million.

However, the rising inflation for building materials is expected to push costs up.

Category A listed structure

In 2015 the bridge appeared on a Royal Mail stamp as part of a collection celebrating Britain’s engineering genius.

Ultimately the group want to use the structure to bring tourists into Moray and Speyside, with the possibility of a visitor centre at the iconic bridge.

They would also like the structure to be included in a Thomas Telford Trail.

There is one celebrating his work running between Fort William and Inverness, and another around Shropshire.

The span formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown.

It closed to vehicles in October 1972 when the new bridge opened a short way downstream.

It is 46 meters long and has granite abutments including four castellated turrets.

Moray Council had been approached for comment.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented