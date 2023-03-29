Iconic Thomas Telford bridge in need of repair – but who owns it?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An iconic Moray bridge designed by one of the most famous civil engineers of the industrial revolution is in need of repair.

But there is uncertainty over who owns the 19th century Craigellachie Bridge, designed by Thomas Telford.

Opening in 1814, the single arch cast iron span over the River Spey is the oldest surviving bridge of its kind.

Community group the Friends of Craigellachie Bridge is keen to start fundraising so the structure is in prime condition to suit its historical and cultural status.

Who owns the bridge?

However, after years of trying to find out, the group do not know who owns the bridge.

It means they are unable to apply for grants.

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

But that means there could be hundreds of people who could claim ownership.

While Moray Council has some responsibility for maintenance, the bridge is not theirs.

The Friends have written to the Scottish Government with the hope they will be able to find a way forward.

They are waiting for a response from former Moray MP Angus Robertson. He is Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture.

Group member Neil Fotheringham is a retired bridge engineer who used to work with the council.

He admitted the process to determine ownership had been “very frustrating”.

Mr Fotheringham said: “The bridge is known all around the world … and there is a lot of good will out there for it.

‘Very frustrating’

“Since the pandemic everything’s been frozen in time. Now it’s time to get going again.

“This bridge is iconic, not just for Moray but for communities worldwide.”

The span is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated as a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Vice chairman of the group Boyd Ross said: “The bridge is getting old and is deteriorating. It needs some TLC.

“But we can’t do anything about it because it’s not ours.

“It’s part and parcel of the industrial revolution, and it’s sad to see it deteriorate.”

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris is backing the group in its efforts to have the bridge restored.

Following a UK Government announcement of £1.5 million towards reopening or replacing Cloddach bridge near Birnie, she is hopeful for the future of Telford’s structure.

Historically and culturally significant

She said: “The Craigellachie bridge is part of our heritage and culture. It’s the gateway between Moray and Speyside.

“The UK government has given £1.5 million for a bridge that’s coming to the end of its 120-year lifespan.

“The Telford Bridge is for all the communities to enjoy.

“And it’s up to all of us to make sure its looked after for future generations.

“It would be very upsetting to see it deteriorate further.”

The Friends group are keen to have a 3D digital mapping survey carried out to identify areas most in need of attention.

Scaffolding is expected to be required around the whole structure, which will have to be shrink-wrapped to prevent any materials falling into the environmentally sensitive River Spey.

An assessment of the bridge in early 2020 put the initial repair bill at £1.2 million.

However, the rising inflation for building materials is expected to push costs up.

Category A listed structure

In 2015 the bridge appeared on a Royal Mail stamp as part of a collection celebrating Britain’s engineering genius.

Ultimately the group want to use the structure to bring tourists into Moray and Speyside, with the possibility of a visitor centre at the iconic bridge.

They would also like the structure to be included in a Thomas Telford Trail.

There is one celebrating his work running between Fort William and Inverness, and another around Shropshire.

The span formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown.

It closed to vehicles in October 1972 when the new bridge opened a short way downstream.

It is 46 meters long and has granite abutments including four castellated turrets.

Moray Council had been approached for comment.