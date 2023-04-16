Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by the Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals to build four homes near Lhanbryde.

In Elgin, a mobile food unit could be set up in a car park.

Let’s start with approved plans for a Forres takeaway to expand into Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Approved: Forres takeaway expands to Elgin

The owners of a Forres takeaway will open up new premises in Elgin.

The Speedy Pepper, which serves food such as kebabs, burgers and munchy boxes, already has premises on 143 High Street in Forres.

And now bosses will transform a former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin into a takeaway.

Moray Coast Architectural Consultants represented Ridvan Tekin in the application for the transformation.

Work includes the formation of a dry food store, plant room, customer area and preparation and wash up area.

Items including a double pizza oven, large fridge, stainless steel worktop and compartment freezer will be installed at the premises.

Submitted: Glamping pods

Steve Thornhill wants to build four glamping pods near Aberlour.

The pods are proposed at Barn Owl Lodge, Carron.

S Reid Design is representing him in the application.

The changes to the unused land include four car parking spaces.

Submitted: Burgers coming to car park

Sound Burgers wants to set up a mobile catering unit in the B&Q car park in Elgin.

The unit will sell hot and cold food and beverages to the store’s staff and customers.

This change of use is proposed over three car parking spaces in the Springfield retail park on Edgar Road.

The firm is being represented by John Johnson.

Approved: New housing

Plans have been approved for four homes at Darklands near Lhanbryde.

The detached dwellings will be build at plots 5 to 8.

S Reid Design represented Steve Cox in the application.

There will be four bedroom homes with integral garage on plots 5, 6 and 7 along with three car parking spaces.

Meanwhile, there will be a three bedroom house on plot 8 with two car parking spaces.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

