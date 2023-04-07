Special Easter treat in store for children’s ward patients at Dr Gray’s

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The children’s ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin is well-prepared for a busy Easter Weekend.

With GP surgeries closed Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend, there could well be some children coming in.

Thanks to the Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, a pile of Easter Eggs await any kids coming in for treatment.

The eggs were dropped off by club members Dougie and Tracie France on Friday afternoon.

Play leader on ward two – the children’s ward – Jamie Alexander, said they would be a much appreciated treat for patients.

He said: “We have some ear, nose and throat patients booked in who will benefit from them.

“With the GP surgery not open at the weekend, we will probably have referrals from there.”

Jamie’s job is to help the children have as positive an experience as possible while they are in hospital. That can mean providing toys for the younger children, computer games for teenagers or even grabbing them a sandwich.

Easter eggs will bring smiles to children’s faces

And he is on hand to provide distraction, which can be as simple as talking to them, while children receive procedures.

The play leader said: “These Easter eggs will bring smiles to faces. With healthy eating we don’t often get the chance to give out chocolate. But Easter, Christmas and Halloween are special.”

Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club meets fortnightly on a Sunday morning in Millers Cafe, Elgin.

Club members donated Easter eggs to ensure the children in hospital would know they weren’t forgotten about.

