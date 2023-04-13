Children from Armed Forces families to benefit from £370k Dandelion Project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Children from Armed Forces families to benefit from £370k Dandelion Project

The £370,000 Dandelion Project aims to ensure pupils with parents serving in the military thrive in education.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Children from military families are expected to benefit from a £370k project to help them succeed at school.
Children from military families are expected to benefit from a £370k project to help them succeed at school.

Children from Forces families will benefit from a scheme helping them to overcome challenges and succeed at school.

The £370,000 Dandelion Project is aimed at ensuring pupils with parents serving in the military thrive in education.

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee will be asked to approve the scheme next Wednesday.

The money is a grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund.

A new educational support officer will be the central point of contact to help pupils from military families overcome barriers and succeed at school.

It will be used to employ a new educational support officer specifically for military families.

Their role will include being a single point of contact for those moving to Moray as well as families already in the area.

They will provide bespoke support to remove any barriers encountered by children because of their parents work responsibilities.

Employed by Moray Council, the support officer will work closely with welfare teams at the area’s two military bases as well as schools and other organisations.

£370k Dandelion Project

They will also provide staff training, increasing understanding of the needs and barriers facing children from Forces families.

Figures from 2020 show there are around 2,500 personnel based at RAF
Lossiemouth.

There are also 670 stationed with 39 Engineer Regiment at Kinloss Barracks, where there are plans for a £25 million accommodation block.

And there are around 2,200 military families with children attending school in Moray.

Those numbers are expected to climb as both bases grow.

The project has been delayed because of the Covid pandemic which has resulted in changes to the scheme.

Councillors will discuss support for pupils from military families next week. Image: Moray Council

This includes a move from a team dealing with military families to a single point of contact.

It is hoped this will provide a more streamlined approach and reduce the potential for conflicting advice or information being given out.

Supporting families has also become more complex, with an increase in the number of children transitioning to Moray with additional support needs.

In her report, business support team manager for education Lindsey Stanley said: “This requires significant input at all levels to ensure that any child moving school as part of a military posting has access to the appropriate resources and infrastructure to succeed.”

The Dandelion Project is expected to run for three years.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

16 April 2022. Cooper park, Elgin, Moray, Scotland. This is a scene from the MACOMRAY Easter Festival on a sunny Saturday. PICTURE CONTENT:-
MacMoray is back and bigger for its second year: Here's everything you need to…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Patrick McPhee Stewart's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Patrick McPhee Stewart.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook: Patrick Stewart Date; Unknown
Violent serial offender who called police 'paedos' faces jail
Jelle Angillis with the WWI Gordon Highlanders kilt worn by Elgin soldier, Private John Fordyce.
Historian reveals 'eventful military career' of Elgin soldier who wore wartime Gordon Highlanders kilt
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Concerns grow for Christopher Walker reported missing from Lossiemouth
Council officers are recommending Inveravon Primary School is closed for good. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inveravon Primary School: Councillors to decide its future next week after recommendation to close
Michael Reemer and John Cairns are now firefighters in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Military veterans with a combined 55 years of service become firefighters at same Aberdeen…
weather highlands moray
Taps aff! Highlands and Moray to be warmer than Barcelona and Paris next week…
Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It was a childhood dream': How a professional dancer's dream to set up dance…

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]