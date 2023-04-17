Greggs continues expansion across the north with new store in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Greggs continues expansion across the north with new store in Forres

The bakery giant's first store in the Moray town is expected to open in the summer.

By David Mackay
Greggs has already started recruiting for staff in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Greggs has already started recruiting for staff in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Sausage roll giant Greggs is poised to continue its expansion across the north with a new store in Forres.

The bakery chain only opened its first branches in the Highlands and Moray in the last 18 months despite a massive and well-established presence in town centres across the UK.

Now Greggs is due to open its first branch in Forres at the Greshop Filling Station on Nairn Road.

The forecourt is currently undergoing a refurbishment with the chain due to open in a refitted shop.

Greggs is opening at the Greshop Filling Station in Forres as part of a refit. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Work on the project was due to take place last year but was delayed until now. The new Greggs is expected to be open in July.

Contractors were today working inside the shop with the store continuing to operate from a temporary cabin on the forecourt.

Will Greggs be a hit in Forres?

Greggs will face bakery competition in Forres from established local chain Ashers, which has a store on the High Street.

Meanwhile, manufacturer Maclean’s also has its factory in the town and a dedicated shop on the High Street.

Last year Greggs opened a record 186 new shops across the UK as part of expansion plans, closing 39, while recording a pre-tax profit of £148.3 million. 

Greggs will face competition in Forres from local firms, including Ashers. Pictured: Joint managing directors George and Alister Asher. Image: Ashers

The group currently has 2,330 outlets across the country and last month said it wants to grow that to more than 3,000 “in time”.

However, local producers in Moray and the Highlands have previously stressed they believe their quality will win out over their bigger rival.

In 2021, Ashers director Ali Asher was confident the vast majority of their customers would stick with local manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Harry Gow director Fraser Gow was also said his firm has “nothing to prove”  after Greggs opened in Elgin and Inverness.

VIDEO: Harry Gow vs Greggs – Is the Highland favourite better than Britain’s largest chain?

[[title]]