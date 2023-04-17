Greggs continues expansion across the north with new store in Forres

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sausage roll giant Greggs is poised to continue its expansion across the north with a new store in Forres.

The bakery chain only opened its first branches in the Highlands and Moray in the last 18 months despite a massive and well-established presence in town centres across the UK.

Now Greggs is due to open its first branch in Forres at the Greshop Filling Station on Nairn Road.

The forecourt is currently undergoing a refurbishment with the chain due to open in a refitted shop.

Work on the project was due to take place last year but was delayed until now. The new Greggs is expected to be open in July.

Contractors were today working inside the shop with the store continuing to operate from a temporary cabin on the forecourt.

Will Greggs be a hit in Forres?

Greggs will face bakery competition in Forres from established local chain Ashers, which has a store on the High Street.

Meanwhile, manufacturer Maclean’s also has its factory in the town and a dedicated shop on the High Street.

Last year Greggs opened a record 186 new shops across the UK as part of expansion plans, closing 39, while recording a pre-tax profit of £148.3 million.

The group currently has 2,330 outlets across the country and last month said it wants to grow that to more than 3,000 “in time”.

However, local producers in Moray and the Highlands have previously stressed they believe their quality will win out over their bigger rival.

In 2021, Ashers director Ali Asher was confident the vast majority of their customers would stick with local manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Harry Gow director Fraser Gow was also said his firm has “nothing to prove” after Greggs opened in Elgin and Inverness.