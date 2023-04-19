Moray Council to introduce new menopause policy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council will introduce a new policy to help those experiencing the menopause.

The new guidance will outline the council’s responsibility to those dealing with symptoms, as well as offering support.

The menopause strategy has come about following a review of the council’s overarching employment policy.

Members of the corporate committee are expected to adopt the new proposal at a meeting next week.

Removing stigma

The menopause strategy aims to ensure individuals are treated with respect while maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of the workforce.

Management will work with unions to raise awareness and understanding of menopause.

Employees will be made aware of support available within the council, and encouraged to seek advice from health care and other sources if required.

New menopause policy

An open and honest culture where people can talk about the menopause will be adopted.

Employees with symptoms impacting their job could be offered flexible working arrangements.

Also, extra space may be made available so staff can make private calls for professional support or to take medication.

The policy will ensure the council fulfils its obligations in line with the Equalities Act 2010 along with its health and safety requirements.

‘Big impact’

The report said the council is committed to “removing any stigma and taboo surrounding menopause at work” which could have “a big impact” on people’s lives.

Corporate committee will discuss the the issue at a meeting on April 25.