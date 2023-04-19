RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons spotted practising stunning display for King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have been spotted practising a stunning display planned for the King’s coronation next month.

The fighter jets were seen in the sky today in a tight diamond formation more commonly association with the Red Arrows.

Nine aircraft took off separately today from the Moray base before roaring together in a flypast.

The Typhoons then turned and flew back over RAF Lossiemouth in groups of three while one peeled off to leave two together in a stunt possibly being planned for the coronation.

Photographers were lined up along the fences of the base to get a glimpse of the sequence rarely seen in the north-east.

RAF Lossiemouth and coronation preparations

Aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth are no strangers to taking part in royal pageantry in London.

Last year a P-8 Poseidon and Typhoon jets were part of a flypast down The Mall in the capital for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the King’s coronation in London have been taking place late at night.

Hundreds of military personnel have been seen on horseback parading through the streets without crowds ahead of the ceremony on May 6.