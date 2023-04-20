Tree in Forres woodland ‘unstable’ after being set alight by vandals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public are being asked to avoid walking in Forres woodland due to the risk of an unstable tree.

The tree, within Mannachie Woods, was set alight at some point between 7pm yesterday and 7am this morning.

Police have said the tree is in an unstable state and are requesting walkers avoid the area behind Mannachie Rise until further notice.

The area of woods surrounding the tree has been cordoned off.

Fire crews have attended the scene and plans are in place to make the tree safe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0633 of April 20.