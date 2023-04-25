‘We must all be very concerned’: Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘We must all be very concerned’: Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the rise

There were 1,244 incidents recorded in the academic year 2021-22, up 48% on the previous figure.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

Violence and aggression shown towards staff in Moray schools is increasing.

There were 1,244 incidents recorded in the academic year 2021-22, up 48% on the previous figure.

Of those, 89% took place in primary schools.

The figures were included in Moray Council’s annual health and safety report.

It went before members of the corporate committee on April 25.

1,244 incidents in schools

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “I think we must all be very concerned with the increase of violent and aggressive incidents in education.

“I understand the problems with Covid. But this has been an issue for a number of years and we need to be concerned about it.”

He added it must have a “profound” effect on young people, teachers and support staff.

The meeting was told incidents are reviewed and resources directed to provide support in schools where a developing trend is causing concern.

‘Profound’ impact on pupils and staff

In total there were 1,909 incidents of violence and aggression shown towards council staff in 2022. That is an increase of 45% on the previous year.

Most of those were in educational settings.

However there were 355 recorded in supported accommodation.

Councillor for Forres Kathleen Robertson called for a breakdown of the gender of staff who were at the sharp end of behaviour.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Violent and aggressive incidents directed at Moray Council staff are on the rise. Image: DC Thomson

Graham Leadbitter member for Elgin South, asked for committee to be informed of the gender of perpetrators.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe raised concern with the safety of children travelling to Lossiemouth on their free bus pass.

He told the meeting there were often problems with antisocial behaviour especially on weekends.

Mr Cowe said: “The difficulty is there are kids lying drunk in the park, and we don’t know where they came from, who they are.”

Councillors agreed future actions for the next report, including a focus on health and safety culture to encourage strong working behaviour and practices across the organisation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

PureGym has announced plans to open a branch in Elgin. Image: Shutterstock
Pure Gym in Elgin could be open by early next year
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as 'weak' in main areas of learning
Viewmill Bridge has been closed following a crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks
Barry Skinner, from Aberdeen City Council Jacqui McKenzie, from Aberdeen City Council, Mark Macdonald, from SSEN, Mary Beattie, from Aberdeenshire Council, Susan Donald, from Aberdeenshire Council, Vicky Morris, from Aberdeenshire Council, Graeme Keddie, from SSEN, Shona Horn, from SSEN and Ross Ferguson, from Moray Council. Image: SSEN.
North-east communities to benefit from £1.35million storm resilience funding
serious assault forres
Two men charged following 'serious assault' in Forres
More than 180 bottles of whisky will be up for auction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
180 whisky bottles up for auction at Craigellachie Whisky Auction
Emma Byrne is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to raise awareness about knowing your own body. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Know your body': Courage on the Catwalk model battling cancer for second time highlights…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Christine Wilkie has released a new book called From Barbados to Banffshire looking at her family history. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire resident launches book detailing secret family history with links to slavery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]