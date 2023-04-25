‘We must all be very concerned’: Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the rise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Violence and aggression shown towards staff in Moray schools is increasing.

There were 1,244 incidents recorded in the academic year 2021-22, up 48% on the previous figure.

Of those, 89% took place in primary schools.

The figures were included in Moray Council’s annual health and safety report.

It went before members of the corporate committee on April 25.

1,244 incidents in schools

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “I think we must all be very concerned with the increase of violent and aggressive incidents in education.

“I understand the problems with Covid. But this has been an issue for a number of years and we need to be concerned about it.”

He added it must have a “profound” effect on young people, teachers and support staff.

The meeting was told incidents are reviewed and resources directed to provide support in schools where a developing trend is causing concern.

‘Profound’ impact on pupils and staff

In total there were 1,909 incidents of violence and aggression shown towards council staff in 2022. That is an increase of 45% on the previous year.

Most of those were in educational settings.

However there were 355 recorded in supported accommodation.

Councillor for Forres Kathleen Robertson called for a breakdown of the gender of staff who were at the sharp end of behaviour.

Graham Leadbitter member for Elgin South, asked for committee to be informed of the gender of perpetrators.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe raised concern with the safety of children travelling to Lossiemouth on their free bus pass.

He told the meeting there were often problems with antisocial behaviour especially on weekends.

Mr Cowe said: “The difficulty is there are kids lying drunk in the park, and we don’t know where they came from, who they are.”

Councillors agreed future actions for the next report, including a focus on health and safety culture to encourage strong working behaviour and practices across the organisation.