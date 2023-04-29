Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car on Elgin road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on an Elgin street.

Officers were called to the incident which took place on Reiket Lane at about 7.45pm last night.

It involved one car and a male pedestrian.

Police confirmed the male was taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries are not known.

The pedestrian is believed to be a child.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 7.45pm on Friday, April 28, to a report of a crash on Reiket Lane, Elgin, involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.”