Woman arrested following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Auldern

A woman has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road near Auldern this evening.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on the A96 at the eastern turn-off from Auldern.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances, one from Nairn and one from Forres, to the scene where crews used cutting equipment to extract a single casualty from a vehicle.

The person was then placed in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police confirmed a 55-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.30pm on Saturday, 29 April, 2023, police were called to the A96 at Auldearn junction, following a two-vehicle crash.

“A 55-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and recovery has been arranged.”